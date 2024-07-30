Premier LogiTech Announces Global Motorola Brand License Rights for Networking Products

Worldwide rights include cable modems, WiFi routers, range extenders, powerline network adapters, access points, and (5G) fixed wireless access products.

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier LogiTech ("Premier"), a complete technology lifecycle platform that guarantees electronics quality sourcing and supply chain announced the exclusive global license to develop and produce Motorola networking products.

The license includes the worldwide rights to the Motorola brand for Wi-Fi networking products including cable modem products, WiFi routers, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline network adapters, and 5G fixed wireless access products.

"Premier has been a significant repair and circular economy partner for Motorola for over 10 years and we have built a superb working relationship. Our reputation for standard-setting quality matches Motorola networking products' status as the top choice of experts," said Scott Paul, CEO of Premier LogiTech. "It's founded on our ability to ensure consistency across every step of the product development lifecycle. Now more than ever, networking products serve as an unexpected network underpinning economies and societies. We're ready to serve that mission globally while enhancing lives through the connected home or business."

"Premier LogiTech delivers the cohesive execution and portfolio strategy that matches the quality that families, individuals and businesses globally expect from Motorola," said Dave Carroll, VP Motorola Global Strategic Brand Partnerships. "Motorola networking products are benefiting from a team that has a complete perspective and grasp on the sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, and logistics required to deliver and build on the brand promise."

Premier brings to Motorola networking a global distribution network, sophisticated go-to-market, and complete lifecycle management. The team has spent many years in leadership positions at TCL, Samsung, Vodafone, Nokia, Panasonic, and Ericsson. Appointed to lead this new division are several key industry veterans, with channel expansion and sales being led by Chief Development Officer Dariush Zand.

"Premier LogiTech's reputation in the industry is exemplary and their organization consistently exhibits an ability to delight customers and respond quickly to market dynamics. The company's extensive engineering and lifecycle service experience will provide the foundation upon which the exciting range of current and next generation networking products will be delivered, under a brand that is synonymous with quality in the industry worldwide, said Mr. Zand.

Premier launched in 2007 in response to a void in the technology industry where most providers did not offer completely customized end-to-end technology supply chain solutions. That model was costing customers as they sourced multiple providers with varying processes and inconsistent levels of quality.

Today Premier operates on a state-of-the-art manufacturing execution system, a warehouse management system to manage orders and inventory, and a proprietary enterprise platform to interconnect production, back office and client systems seamlessly. Business data is integrated for rich data analysis and reporting with real-time visibility of order and process status and inventory. Advanced automation increases speed of communication while reducing errors and interventions.

About Premier LogiTech

Premier LogiTech ("Premier") is an award-winning Dallas-based provider of integrated technology solutions. The company specializes in supporting full lifecycle of consumer electronics from 3PL and value-added forward configuration service to complete value-recovery through repair & refurbishment services including forward and reverse transportation management services. For 17 years, it has built a reputation for creating custom solutions that fit within customers' operations and budget, while delivering customers' products simply and effectively.

Premier's growing brand enablement capabilities ensure that products reach the market effectively and are managed sustainably through the circular economy. It manages millions of technology and consumer products for top-tier brands across a range of industries, providing custom solutions while effectively and efficiently integrating with nearly any organization's global supply chain.

For more information, visit https://www.premierss.com/

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

PRESS CONTACT- Chris Gale at [email protected]

SOURCE Premier LogiTech