Premier Macon Georgia Developer Selects Accelecom as Service Provider

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announces that it has been selected by Fickling & Company to serve as their network provider for their downtown Macon business center. This partnership underscores Accelecom's commitment to provide seamless connectivity to Georgia businesses and encourage growth in areas of the state traditionally considered rural.

Fickling & Company is a full-services real estate and development firm managing over 2.5 million square feet of office and retail space. Their downtown Macon center is home to 36 businesses. Josh Epps, CIO at Fickling said, "Reliable connectivity is crucial to not only our business, but the tenants we serve. As we continue to expand our portfolio and presence, ensuring that we are equipped with secure and scalable connectivity is imperative. Accelecom's expertise and commitment to quality satisfies our needs, and we look forward to a successful collaboration as both of our organisations continue to expand."

"We are thrilled to partner with Fickling in historic downtown Macon. It is an honor to provide for the connectivity needs of a company so closely aligned with Accelecom in vision and values and dedicated to helping create growth in their community," said Brad Kilbey, CEO at Accelecom.

The partnership with Accelecom aligns with Fickling's priorities of providing it's clients with innovative, efficient and cost effective services.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram, and X.

SOURCE Accelecom