Premier Managed Cloud Company, FullHost, Announces Cryptocurrency Payment Option, Further Solidifying Commitment to Client Happiness

With the aim to exceed expectations at the core of its business, FullHost unveils cryptocurrency as a new option in payment for its industry leading services.

VICTORIA, B.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullHost, the hosting and support company offering flexible solutions in the Cloud and beyond, announces it will accept Cryptocurrency as an official form of payment for its services. Considering this form of currency as an in-demand means of paying, especially in the world of technology services, FullHost is proud to provide this option to its clients. By expanding their payment options, the organization continues to put the client first, understanding that making payment via Cryptocurrency exchange may create more avenues for convenience and ease.

According to Chris Tilden, FullHost's Director of Client Success, "While cryptocurrency has been around for over a decade, over the last few years it is garnering more attention as a choice, to both store and pay with. As a technology company, we are eager to provide our clients this option to pay for their services."

Clients paying with Cryptocurrency funds can take advantage of the wide range of services FullHost provides, including 24/7/365 support, server management, security & data services, as well as managed cloud hosting, domain, speed optimization, and beyond.

To learn more about Fullhost, explore https://www.fullhost.com/ or find them on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About FullHost

FullHost was founded with a mission to provide Canadians with reliable, high-quality hosting solutions with data privacy at its core. Offering a flexible range of solutions for everyone, from simple hosting solutions for hobbyists to fully dedicated and managed servers for large organizations, FullHost provides customized solutions and support for every kind of client. FullHost exists to make sure every project succeeds, no matter the scope or requirements and is trusted by Canadians from coast to coast to deliver a best-in-class experience.

