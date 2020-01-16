Premier Manufacturer Troy Barbell & Fitness Announce New VP Sales & Marketing To Support Extensive Growth Strategy
Position underpins global dynamic expansion of Troy products and partners
Jan 16, 2020, 10:00 ET
HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy Barbell and Fitness, the industry leader in quality and innovation, today announced the latest addition to their management team. New VP of Sales and Marketing, Robert Quast, brings with him nearly 30 years' experience in the fitness industry across world-renowned brands.
With a reputation for industry-leading material quality, design, and durability, Troy is committed to investing in new product innovation, research, and development in order to continue to evolve and grow opportunities for customers, partners, and the wider industry.
The appointment of Quast consolidates this strategy by bringing some serious worldwide fitness industry credentials to support channel growth and diversification as well as to create added value and customer solutions.
Mr. Louis Lien, President and Owner of Troy, comments, "We take pride in hiring the best and brightest employees. We respect and value each individual and how they play on the team as a whole. Robert's approach to business is a perfect fit for us and he brings with him such a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise."
Quast's experience across key areas such as sales, product development, marketing, business development, and education make him a key hire for Troy as they look to expand globally while staying true to their roots of quality, customer service, and committed relationships.
Robert says, "I'm excited about the new challenge presented at Troy. They're a business with great heritage and respected product. There's a huge opportunity to connect with customers and partners in a new way and tell their story. I'm looking forward to meeting the extended Troy 'family' and to growing new partners and connections overseas."
About Troy Barbell & Fitness
Founded in 1987, Troy has steadily grown to become one of the premier free weight and accessory manufacturers in the fitness industry. Comprising of three brands – Troy (premium, quality, customizable free weights), VTX (specialty & functional fitness) and USA (best in class home fitness products), the Troy lines all set high standards. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and supplemented with distribution warehouses in New Jersey and California, Troy Barbell & Fitness pride themselves on being uniquely positioned to be the one-stop free weight and accessory provider of choice.
