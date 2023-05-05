Premier Men's Brand, Potro, Named Finalist in the Category of Activewear / Casualwear For Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star Awards

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th annual Fashion Group International, Inc. (FGI) Rising Star Awards red carpet awards ceremony and event is scheduled on May 8th, 11am-2pm, at the Lighthouse in Midtown Manhattan. Potro is excited and thrilled to be part of FGI history as a finalist in the RISING STAR AWARDS 2023.

Spanish inspired brand Potro has unveiled its SS23 collection featuring Latin-American Boxer Brian Ceballo, Summer House star Chris Leoni, and the Latin-American

singer/songwriter Daniel Jude, known for his standout songs "Dancing Slowly" and most recently "Wild Heart". The singer worked closely with fashion director and Potro founder Joseph DeAcetis to compose an original song called "Potro." The song captures the essence of Latin romanticism and inspires us all to turn our sights upward and onward for the SS23 collection.

Designed to celebrate and honor the unification of Latino culture in America, Potro uses menswear heritage to create a modern style frontier. The polo shirt is the focal point of the brand. Its collar, featuring loose folds or complex textures, together with its prestige Potro logo, reassert the polo shirt's status as a garment worthy of fresh consideration.

"Hispanic/Latino culture has had a monumental impact on U.S. culture, from art and music to the fashion world," says Joseph DeAcetis, Founder and CEO of Potro Inc. "These polo's are a testament to the significance of Spanish heritage and influence on the United States of America. Latino's diverse experiences have brought to life these distinct and unique spins on this classic look."

Potro works with family-owned factories in Peru to create a one-of-a-kind fabric that is soft, lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. Each garment is cut and sewn by craftsmen to create the perfect polo shirt unlike any other with unparalleled aesthetic, quality, comfort, and fit. Potro is dedicated to offering timeless garments, constructed by craftspeople that are fairly compensated, receiving their rightful share of the value created.

Priced at $149.00, the Potro polo shirt comes in a variety of colors and can be paired with anything. All items are available for purchase at potro.com.

Media Contact:

Oliwia Biela PR

oliwiabiela.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Potro