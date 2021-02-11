Premier Mortgage Group Helps 2,600 Colorado Homeowners in 2020

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Mortgage Group, a division of Cherry Creek Mortgage, announced today they helped more than 2,600 home owners in Colorado find mortgage solutions to support their financial goals last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is proud to support Colorado home owners across the Boulder, Ft. Collins, and Greeley communities. Additionally, the company is recognizing Loan Officer Portia Noel's achievement of helping 294 families in 2020!

Last year, record-low mortgage rates combined with the pressure of a new work- and school-from-home culture of the pandemic only increased demand for those looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing mortgage. During this time of economic uncertainty and constant change, Premier Mortgage Group is committed to supporting their clients and guiding them through one of the largest financial transactions of their lives.

"I'm grateful to have worked with so many people in our community over the years. Whether it be for a purchase or refinance, it's an honor to help people obtain the right mortgage to meet their needs," said Noel.

Premier Mortgage Group is centered around the core values of relationships, service and integrity. Their mission is to serve as trusted home loan advisers and develop lifetime relationships with their customers, partners and each other. Learn more at https://www.pmglending.com.

