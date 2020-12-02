Premier Music Group And Search Party Merge, Expanding Production Capabilities To Create A Fully-Integrated Creative Agency For Music

Deutsch and Poster have been friends since grade school, growing up together in New York City and both attending Brown University. Earlier this year, Deutsch approached Poster with a vision for how complimentary Premier and Search Party were, and how the combined entity would have the unique resources and scale to offer a more complete suite of services to brands and agency partners. This combination will reunite the two friends to run the agency together.

"Can you imagine how much fun it is to all of a sudden have this exciting new opportunity with someone you've known since you were 12 years old?" says Poster. "We have always collaborated with the most interesting and important artists, songwriters and producers to create inspiring work. Josh has always held himself to the highest standards in the industry. It makes me feel great how excited he is to embrace not only me but the team I've cultivated and the work that we've done. In these transformative times, I can't say enough about that support, friendship and fortification."

"I am so inspired by Randy's career and grateful to him for trusting my vision for Premier," says Deutsch. "Randy is the consummate cultural curator helping us discover and rediscover music. He is simply the best at painting a sonic picture, helping creators and brands create vivid and authentic musical footprints. Together we will design the category; as more and more our clients are looking to us to help develop music-driven content, we are excited to move into new opportunities and partnerships. The integration of the exceptional Search Party team, with its deep supervision and production resources, makes perfect sense for Premier and I am so pleased to welcome Randy, Winslow, Meghan, Ian and Milena to the Premier family."

In 2019, Deutsch acquired boutique music supervision firm Wool & Tusk to bolster Premier's supervision and licensing business with Robert Kaplan and Aaron Mercer becoming Premier EVP/Partners. With the integration of Search Party, Premier boasts even more unparalleled access to creative talent for its clients in the worlds of advertising, film, TV and more. Premier is now well-positioned to offer large-scale solutions to its creative partners, as the company increases its original music production and supervision capabilities and expands into new advertising segments, podcasts and new social and digital platforms, with a focus on music-driven content.

ABOUT JOSH DEUTSCH

Josh Deutsch is a leader in the independent music space and an accomplished multi-platinum producer, music supervisor, multi-published songwriter and entrepreneur. He spent his early career at Capitol Records, Elektra Music Group, and Virgin Records, where he ascended to EVP roles. In 2006, Deutsch founded Downtown Music LLC, where he helped launch the careers of Gnarls Barkley, Santigold, Major Lazer and Cold War Kids. After establishing Downtown as a leader in independent music, he envisioned a new model for a music agency. Seeing a scalable opportunity in the growth of digital licensing and the potential to partner with agencies and brands to offer premium music strategy and services, in 2017 Deutsch founded Premier Music Group.

ABOUT RANDALL POSTER

Randall Poster is the most highly regarded music supervisor in film and TV, working with Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Richard Linklater, Todd Phillips, Todd Haynes and Christine Vachon and across pop-culture defining projects from 'Zoolander' to 'Tiger King,' from 'School of Rock' to 'The Queen's Gambit,' from 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' to 'Kids.' Poster has been steadily building an elite music supervision firm in Search Party; with a focus on fashion and luxury brands, Search Party has created award-winning licensed and original music campaigns for Prada, Stella Artois, Warby Parker, Chanel, Walmart, American Express and others.

ABOUT PREMIER MUSIC GROUP / SEARCH PARTY MUSIC

Founded in 2017 by Josh Deutsch, Premier Music Group is an award-winning music strategy and supervision company, using music to transform marketing and advertising. Premier works with agencies, brands and artists to create breakthrough music solutions by applying strategy to supervision. Recent clients include T-Mobile, Samsung, Amazon, Target, Google, March for Our Lives, Instagram, ESPN, Yeti, Bose, Shiseido and Polestar.

Founded by Randall Poster in 2004, Search Party Music is a team of music supervisors pioneering the worlds of original music composition, music supervision and licensing for advertising, television and film. The company is an industry leader in pairing brands with artists, event-based campaigns and digital, social and collaborative endeavors.

