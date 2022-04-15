Premier NFT Platform Makersplace Partners with The Holoverse to Auction First-of-its-kind Hologram of da Vinci Masterpiece

"We are honored to breathe new life into old masterpieces like this one with our proprietary Holo NFT technology. This painting is not on permanent loan to a museum, and very few have been able to see it," said Andrea Prince, Co-founder and CEO of The Holoverse.

"Now someone can have it displayed in their home or office in the physical realm, while unlocking new capabilities for viewing it in the digital world. We knew MakersPlace was the right venue to launch such a rare and valuable piece of art," said Leonardo Terzulli, Co-founder and CMO of The Holoverse.

The auction winner will own the first-ever HoloNFT of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, La Bella Principessa, a portrait of a young Milanese aristocrat in beautiful renaissance dress, which will be on display at a world-renowned museum in Italy this fall. The HoloNFT comes in digital and physical formats. The original canvas is scanned into a multi-gigabyte photogrammetry image that enables the viewer to zoom in and experience the work in more detail than the naked eye could see. The unique 1:1 hologram will be encased in a crystal case (73cm x 73cm x 12cm), viewable in daytime and night, and will be delivered and installed with white glove service.

"When I saw this piece in person, I was astounded by the amount of detail the hologram provides. This technology creates a whole new experience when it comes to viewing artwork," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "Nowhere else can you see such minute details of an Old Master, and zoom in at will to really see the texture of the lines and canvas."

The hologram is slightly larger than the original, as it improves the performance and visual impact (50cm x 35cm). The hologram is generated by rotation at very high speed (900 rotations per minute) of four blades containing 256 micro LEDs and microprocessors, which use an algorithm to compose the work in the air.

Explore La Bella Principessa by Leonardo da Vinci by visiting a special microsite created for this viewing experience, and learn more about the art history on our blog .

