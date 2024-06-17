Premier Nutrition Expands Their Breakfast Offerings with Launch of New Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix Line

"We are thrilled about expanding our partnership with Premier Nutrition through the exciting launch of our second pancake product line," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer. "With an increasing demand for protein-rich options in people's diets and a need for convenient solutions, we believe our new line of pancake mixes will become a pantry staple. They offer not only great taste but also effortless preparation, perfect for those busy mornings."

"We at Premier Protein are excited to continue expanding our product offerings with the introduction of these new Pancake & Waffle Mixes," said Nick Stiritz, US Vice President of Premier Nutrition. "Our mission is to inspire optimism on the journey to becoming a happier, healthier you. With 15 grams of protein per serving and unbeatable taste, Premier Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix is the perfect way to add a tasty and nutritious boost to your day."

Product Highlights:

Complete Buttermilk or Original Pancake & Waffle Mix with just add water convenience

15g of protein per serving -- making this a great breakfast to power you through the day

Add your favorite mix-ins like chocolate chips, fruit, or nuts, and top with peanut butter, maple syrup, or Greek yogurt!

Premier Protein® Pancake and Waffle Mixes will be available nationally starting summer 2024. Find a retailer near you by using Premier Protein's website at premierprotein.com For more information visit Premier Protein® on Instagram and Facebook .

About De Wafelbakkers

De Wafelbakkers is a leading manufacturer of branded, co-manufactured and private label frozen pancakes in the U.S. The Company's great-tasting products are sold to grocery and mass retailers, as well as into foodservice outlets nationally. De Wafelbakkers is headquartered in North Little Rock, AR where it operates a 100,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility. The Company also manufactures products from its 98,000 sq. ft. facility in McDonough, GA. De Wafelbakkers employs approximately 650 people across its two plants and satellite headquarters.

About Premier Nutrition Company, LLC

Premier Nutrition is a business unit of BellRing Brands and operates in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, include ready-to-drink protein shakes and powders, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.

SOURCE Premier Nutrition and De Wafelbakkers