Premier Nutrition Goes Live with o9 Solutions

o9's AI platform is helping manufacturers and retailers drive a digital transformation of core planning processes and key roles across sales and supply chain organizations. o9's platform combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and supply chain algorithms to help organizations drive 10x faster, smarter, integrated decision making and execution processes. By identifying risks and opportunities earlier, businesses are able to create more accurate forecasts and make fast decisions on a cloud-based system.

"This journey with o9 has been very exciting," said Bill Grah, Director, S&OP, Premier Nutrition. "We have been impressed with the speed in which the platform could be configured. Our first phase, Demand Planning, went live in only 10 weeks!"

"o9 is excited about the go-live of the last phase, Supply Planning, at Premier," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO o9 Solutions. "We are deeply honored to have been a finalist for a Partner Of The Year award. It is our stated mission to aspire to receive Most Valuable Partner status for all of our clients."

ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. All planning and decision-making process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility, predictive and prescriptive insight and faster execution across the enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.o9solutions.com.

