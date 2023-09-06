Premier online community for labor unions relaunches to meet growing demand for its content

LaborStrong.Live is a virtual gathering place for unions to share their important stories.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online content hub LaborStrong.Live relaunches today with more resources for and by union leaders and members.

LaborStrong.Live first debuted in 2020 as an online video community where union leaders and labor members and supporters could spotlight the topics and issues that need to be heard. The redesigned site is in response to increased interest in its content.

"We created LaborStrong.Live three years ago as a free, online destination for members of the labor community to exchange insights, experiences and views with one another," said Michelle Zettergren, President of Labor at MagnaCare, a third-party administrator which operates the website on behalf of its contributors. "The feedback and interest we have received since our initial launch has been phenomenal. We're relaunching the site to further enhance the user experience with more content, while continuing to be an important platform for labor to educate its supporters about the issues that matter most to American workers."

The site features new blogs and articles from labor unions on subjects like the future of unions in a post-pandemic world and upcoming union-related events. LaborStrong.Live also offers a comprehensive library of videos on matters ranging from the vital role labor plays in our communities to labor's commitment to the green energy movement. Among the site's inspirational videos are contributions from various union leaders as well as celebrities who support the labor movement. In addition, users will find added resources for hiring union workers and available job listings for union members.

Labor leaders are encouraged to reach out to LaborStrong.Live and share their powerful stories.

About LaborStrong.Live
LaborStrong.Live was founded during the pandemic as a virtual gathering place as union members were facing limits on organizing, marching, attending conferences and working together. Now the premier online platform for union members, supporters and prospective members, LaborStrong.Live provides advocacy for union members, news that affects members' lives, interviews with supporters of the labor movement and information on why the most successful employers hire union members. Learn more at LaborStrong.Live.

