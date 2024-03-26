SAN ANTONIO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complion, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of RealTime Software Solutions, LLC and a leader in eRegulatory solutions, proudly announces the latest adoption of its eRegulatory/eISF solutions by a leading, not-for-profit pediatric hospital and active research facility. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as another of the nation's top 10 pediatric research institutions has chosen Complion's sophisticated eISF system to improve compliance and data management processes across its research endeavors.

Premier Pediatric Research Center Adopts Complion’s eISF Platform to Strengthen Pediatric Research Excellence

As a leading pediatric medical center overseeing almost 150 ongoing studies across its research portfolios, this world-class institution sought an exceptional eClinical solution to meet the demands of its complex pediatric clinical research. Complion was chosen because of its ability to simplify research workflows by converting manual, time-consuming tasks into automated, efficient operations. This selection highlights Complion's focus on advancing clinical trial management, optimizing processes, and reducing administrative staff workloads.

"We are thrilled to see leading pediatric medical centers adopting our platform. Our team uniquely understands the challenges that they're facing in compliance, and we're thrilled that Complion is becoming the premiere choice," states Rick Arlow, president and founder at Complion. Institutions that have already adopted Complion report a fivefold increase in inspection readiness, a 75% reduction in monitoring interactions, and double the rate of study start-ups for sites, sponsors, and CROs."

Complion's eISF system is distinguished by its targeted design, developed to meet the unique requirements of complex pediatric clinical research. Its user-friendly interface and robust capabilities make it an increasingly preferred choice for research and academic medical centers aiming to streamline their regulatory documentation and enhance operational efficiency.

About RealTime Software Solutions:

RealTime Software Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions that help clinical research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs easily manage complex clinical research processes. The company's products include Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eRegulatory document management (eDOCS), electronic data capture for source documents (eSOURCE), participant payments (SitePAY/GlobalPAY), participant engagement solutions (TEXT, eCONSENT and MyStudyManager™ Participant Portal), Complion eRegulatory and eISF, and Devana PROPEL. With a strong track record of empowering research organizations, RealTime Software Solutions is dedicated to creating powerful, user-friendly interfaces that revolutionize how research gets done.

Contact:

Daenya McDonald

Communications Director

[email protected]

(210) 852-4310 x1114

SOURCE RealTime Software Solutions