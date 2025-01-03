Premier Plastic Surgery Partners Reveals the Top 5 Trends in Aesthetic Medicine for 2025

Experts with the nation's first physician-led plastic surgery platform identify cosmetic procedures on the rise across the U.S. in the New Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The field of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, blending science, artistry, and technology to meet patient needs. As 2025 begins, the expert surgeons and founders of Premier Plastic Surgery Partners—Dr. Ross Clevens, Dr. Steven Ronan and Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel—offer insights into the top trends expected to shape the industry in the coming year.

"With advancements in technology and a growing focus on personalized, natural results, 2025 will be an exciting year for aesthetic medicine," says Ross A. Clevens, MD, FACS, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Clevens Face and Body Specialists based in Melbourne and Orlando, Fla. "Patients are more informed than ever, and they're demanding innovation paired with expertise to deliver exceptional results with less downtime."

Top 5 Trends Predicted for 2025

1. Preservation and Structural Rhinoplasty

"Preservation rhinoplasty with an emphasis on preserving nasal structure and integrity is emerging as a game-changer to provide long term and reliable results for our patients," notes Dr. Clevens, who is frequently invited to share his expertise at facial plastic surgery meetings around the globe. "By conserving the nasal structure rather than removing tissue, this technique delivers beautiful, natural results while reducing recovery time."

2. Personalization in Body Contouring

Body contouring is becoming more customized, with technologies like high-definition liposuction, CoolSculpting ELITE and BodyTite tailored to individual anatomy. "Patients want results that look and feel natural, which requires a highly personalized approach," says Dr. Stephen Ronan, a leader in advanced body sculpting techniques and founder of Blackhawk Plastic Surgery in Danville, Calif., a suburb of nearby San Francisco.

3. Facial Optimization for the Digital Age

With video calls continuing to influence how people perceive themselves, facial optimization procedures—such as chin augmentation, jawline contouring and neck lifts—are increasingly in demand. Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, a globally recognized expert in facial plastic surgery, notes: "Patients are seeking subtle yet transformative changes that enhance their confidence on and off the screen."

Additionally, the deep plane facelift will continue to gain traction. "This technique provides more natural and longer-lasting outcomes by repositioning the deeper layers of the face rather than simply tightening the skin," says Dr. Clevens.

4. Enhanced Recovery Techniques

Rapid recovery solutions are becoming integral to surgical procedures, with new technologies to minimize downtime. "We're seeing breakthroughs in post-operative care, from advanced pain management to regenerative therapies that accelerate healing," adds Dr. Ronan.

5. Preventative Aesthetic Medicine

The younger generation is adopting a proactive approach to aging. "In 2025, more patients in their 20s and 30s will seek treatments such as Botox, skin tightening and fractional laser resurfacing as preventative measures," shares Dr. Spiegel, founder of The Spiegel Center in Boston. "This is about maintaining youthful skin and preventing the need for more invasive procedures later."

Meanwhile, injectables will continue to lead the aesthetic market for nonsurgical facial rejuvenation, with a focus on bio-stimulatory fillers and neuromodulators that not only restore volume but also enhance skin health. "We're seeing a shift toward injectables that deliver long-term improvements and collagen-boosting solutions," explains Dr. Clevens.

A New Era of Patient-Centered Care

"Patients are more educated than ever," notes Dr. Spiegel. "They are seeking not just results but a journey rooted in trust, safety and personalization."

As pioneers in the field, Premier Plastic Surgery Partners are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation while delivering the highest level of care, ensuring patients achieve their aesthetic goals in 2025 and beyond.

About Premier Plastic Surgery Partners

Premier Plastic Surgery Partners is a collective of world-renowned plastic and facial plastic surgeons and aesthetic specialists dedicated to advancing the art and science of cosmetic medicine. With a focus on innovation, patient care and exceptional outcomes, we provide state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical treatments tailored to each individual's needs. We have created a single corporate entity that serves leading practices across the country that are looking to accelerate growth, reduce risk, transition efficiently and maximize their investment. For more information, visit us at www.premierpspartners.com .

SOURCE Premier Plastic Surgery Partners