Premier Plus Lending Drives Loan Officer Growth Through Mentorship and Operational Support

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending is demonstrating how strategic mentorship, experienced mortgage operations and a collaborative culture can drive measurable loan officer growth.

Premier Plus Lending Leadership

From January through June 2026, Premier Plus Lending's loan officers achieved an average year-over-year increase of 25.7% in funded units and 40.9% in funded volume per person—far exceeding the Mortgage Bankers Association's projected 8% increase in nationwide single-family mortgage originations for 2026. Premier Plus Lending's average per-loan-officer volume growth is therefore outpacing the projected growth of the broader mortgage market by more than fivefold.

Founder and CEO Artin Babayan attributes the results to a deliberate structure that combines selective recruitment with the resources loan officers need to expand their businesses.

"Talent is only part of the equation," said Babayan. "Loan officers also need the right people, resources and environment around them. When accomplished professionals are supported by an experienced team and encouraged to learn from one another, they can reach an entirely different level of performance."

Premier Plus Lending recruits mortgage professionals who demonstrate expertise, ambition, strong character and a commitment to exceptional client service. The company supports its loan officers with seasoned processors, in-house underwriting expertise, experienced operational leadership, modern mortgage technology and dedicated marketing resources.

This infrastructure is designed to reduce operational friction and allow loan officers to focus on advising clients, strengthening referral partnerships and generating new business. Loan officers retain the independence to develop their individual practices while benefiting from the capabilities and collective experience of a high-performing mortgage company.

Mentorship and collaboration further strengthen the model. Loan officers regularly share proven strategies and draw on one another's expertise when navigating complex lending scenarios. Before founding Premier Plus Lending, Babayan also brought two individuals with no prior mortgage industry experience into the business and taught them the principles of mortgage origination, relationship building and client service. Both later earned recognition as nationally ranked top originators in Scotsman Guide's 2026 rankings.

Their success reflects the leadership philosophy behind Premier Plus Lending: identify potential, maintain high standards and provide talented professionals with the guidance and resources to perform at their best.

While the mortgage industry continues to navigate affordability pressures, limited housing inventory and an evolving interest-rate environment, Premier Plus Lending's loan officers are increasing production at a pace substantially ahead of projected market growth. The results reinforce the company's belief that meaningful expansion is not measured by headcount alone, but by how effectively its platform helps each loan officer grow.

About Premier Plus Lending

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, Premier Plus Lending is a high-performing mortgage company bringing together top-producing loan officers, seasoned processors and industry veterans. Recognized as the No. 1 retail mortgage company in the San Fernando Valley and the fastest-growing mortgage company in Southern California, Premier Plus Lending surpassed $500 million in loan production in 2025, achieving 70% year-over-year growth in volume and a 59% increase in loans closed.

Media Contact:

Premier Plus Lending

800.963.4623

[email protected]

SOURCE Premier Plus Lending