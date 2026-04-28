Premier Plus Lending Aligns Growth With Sustainability Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending, a high-performing mortgage company headquartered in Sherman Oaks, announced its new sustainability milestone: more than 530 trees planted in honor of its clients' home purchases. The initiative reflects the company's broader commitment to responsible growth, community impact, and forward-thinking business practices.

Premier Plus Lending

For every purchase loan funded, Premier Plus Lending plants a tree as a way to recognize each client's milestone while contributing to long-term environmental restoration. The program is designed to create a tangible, lasting impact that extends beyond the transaction itself, aligning homeownership with environmental stewardship.

"We believe every home purchase represents more than a financial decision. It is a step toward building a future," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending. "By pairing each funded loan with a tree planted, we are creating a meaningful connection between our clients' success and a broader commitment to sustainability."

The initiative has quietly scaled alongside the company's growth, reinforcing Premier Plus Lending's philosophy that operational success and community responsibility should evolve together. As the firm continues to expand across Southern California and beyond, sustainability remains an embedded part of its long-term vision.

Looking ahead, Premier Plus Lending plans to continue integrating environmentally conscious initiatives into its business model, ensuring that growth is not only measured in volume, but in contribution.

About Premier Plus Lending

Premier Plus Lending is a high-performing mortgage company founded in 2023 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California. The firm was built for a purpose: to bring together the best loan officers, seasoned processors, and industry veterans under one roof to deliver clarity, speed, and precision in every transaction. Having surpassed $500 million in loan production in 2025 and achieving 70% year-over-year growth in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed, Premier Plus Lending continues to set a new benchmark for performance, partnership, and professionalism in the mortgage industry.

Media Contact:

Premier Plus Lending

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SOURCE Premier Plus Lending