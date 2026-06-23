Premier Plus Lending Launches In-House Underwriting Team to Support Continued Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending announced the launch of its new in-house underwriting team, a strategic investment designed to enhance efficiency, expand lending capabilities, and further elevate the experience for borrowers, real estate partners, and loan officers.

Premier Plus Lending

The new division will be led by Dana Agosto, a mortgage industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience spanning underwriting, operations, processing, funding, lending, and senior management. Joining her is Lindsay Rittmiller, an accomplished mortgage operations leader with extensive experience overseeing underwriting, processing, and workflow management.

By bringing underwriting expertise directly into the organization, Premier Plus Lending is creating a more collaborative and streamlined lending process. Loan officers will have direct access to experienced underwriting professionals, allowing for faster problem-solving, greater flexibility, and stronger support on complex loan scenarios. The move also positions the company to expand its product offerings, strengthen investor relationships, and create new opportunities for borrowers.

"This is about building a stronger foundation for the future," said Dana Agosto. "By bringing underwriting in house, we're creating a more connected process, improving communication across teams, and giving our loan officers and clients direct access to experienced decision-makers. It's a significant step forward in delivering the level of service, responsiveness, and expertise that Premier Plus Lending is known for."

The launch comes as Premier Plus Lending continues its rapid growth and invests in the people, technology, and infrastructure needed to support that momentum.

"As we've grown, we've remained committed to building a company that delivers both exceptional service and operational excellence," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending. "Establishing an in-house underwriting team is a natural next step in that evolution. Dana and Lindsay bring an incredible depth of experience, and their leadership will help us create a more efficient lending process while expanding opportunities for our clients, referral partners, and loan officers."

The addition of the underwriting team represents another milestone in Premier Plus Lending's mission to build a best-in-class mortgage platform that combines industry expertise, innovative lending solutions, and a commitment to helping clients achieve their homeownership goals.

About Premier Plus Lending

Premier Plus Lending is a high-performing mortgage company founded in 2023 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California. Built with a clear vision, the firm brings together top-producing loan officers, seasoned processors, and industry veterans to deliver clarity, speed, and precision in every transaction. Recognized as the #1 retail mortgage company in the San Fernando Valley and the fastest-growing mortgage company in Southern California, Premier Plus Lending surpassed $500 million in loan production in 2025, achieving 70% year-over-year growth in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed. With a commitment to innovation, service, and operational excellence, Premier Plus Lending continues to set a new benchmark for performance, partnership, and professionalism in the mortgage industry.

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https://premierpluslending.com/

SOURCE Premier Plus Lending