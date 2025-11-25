Premier Plus Lending Expands to 4,000 Sq. Ft. in Sherman Oaks, Powering the Next Phase of Growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Plus Lending, one of the fastest-growing mortgage companies in Southern California built around top-producing loan officers, has expanded into a new 4,000-square-foot headquarters in the heart of Sherman Oaks. The move reflects the company's continued growth and its commitment to building a modern, people-first environment for clients, loan officers, and partners.

Premier Plus Lending Premier Plus Lending

The new space was thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and connection. It features open work areas, private offices for personalized consultations, and training rooms equipped with advanced technology to support professional development. Every element reflects the view of Premier Plus Lending that lending should feel both efficient and human.

"This expansion represents more than a larger footprint; it's about building the kind of environment that reflects who we are," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending. "Our new headquarters gives our team the space, technology, and energy to keep raising the standard for what modern lending should look like."

Since its 2022 founding, Premier Plus Lending has rapidly emerged as an industry leader by leveraging speed, transparency, and a relationship-driven approach. The company is on pace to break $500MM in production in only its second year of having its doors open, underscoring its momentum and market impact. It realized a 70% year-over-year increase in loan volume and a 59% rise in closed loans between January and October 2025, well above market averages. The average loan size increased 7%, further demonstrating the growing impact of Premier Plus Lending on higher-value transactions while earning the trust and respect of both savvy borrowers and real estate professionals.

The new headquarters is designed to facilitate further growth, accommodate internal expansion, and foster deeper collaboration with realtor and referral partners. Featuring a welcoming lounge, an expanded number of offices, and a fully equipped conference room, the office reflects the level of support and connection that enables the Premier Plus Lending team to provide best-in-class service through every step of the borrowing process.

"We've always believed that sustainable growth happens when you build from the inside out," said Babayan. "This new office is a reflection of that: a place where culture, client experience, and innovation come together."

As the company scales, Premier Plus Lending focuses on a redefined approach to what borrowers and agents can expect from their mortgage partner: clear communication, fast turnarounds, and a transparent process built on trust. With its expanded footprint, an ever-growing team, and proven results, Premier Plus Lending is well-positioned to continue setting a higher standard for modern mortgage lending.

About Premier Plus Lending

Premier Plus Lending is a high-performing mortgage company founded in 2022 and headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California. The firm was built for a purpose: to bring together the best loan officers, seasoned processors, and industry veterans under one roof to deliver clarity, speed, and precision in every transaction. On pace to surpass $500MM in production in its second year, and having achieved 70% year-over-year growth in loan volume and a 59% increase in loans closed, Premier Plus Lending continues to set a new benchmark for performance, partnership, and professionalism in the mortgage industry.

Media Contact:

Janice Kim

8009634623

[email protected]

SOURCE Premier Plus Lending