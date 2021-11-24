Premier Plus Realtor, Kristen Weardon is SWFL's 'Realtor to the Blue' for the Second Year in a Row

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 Premier Plus Realtor, Kristen Weardon proudly joined forces with Florida based nonprofit Fallen Officers (The Robert L. Zore Foundation) and was honoured with the title of 'Realtor to the Blue' and once again through her ongoing support to the foundation has been recognized for the second consecutive year and is proudly supporting their annual Legends Concert series.

Kristen Weardon

Kristen has been a Realtor in Naples for over 25 years and a resident of Pelican Bay since 1994. She has watched and has contributed to making Naples become a world-class destination. Her knowledge has been able to assist her contribute to the Naples community and beyond through her passion for humanitarian work. These experiences have made her a strong and qualified candidate to represent her community. Throughout the years Kristen has been a lifelong philanthropist, mentor, motivational speaker and Realtor. Real Estate is her first love and forte and Kristen's clients mean the world to her and she is encouraged and motivated by their success. It is this passion and her community connections that have enabled her successful contribution to the Fallen Officers.

Fallen Officers has made it their mission to remember our Fallen Heroes, honor their families and unite everyone to gain respect back for law enforcement. They run multiple events throughout the year to raise money to provide financial support to the families of police officers who have lost their lives. The Fallen Officers is hosting the "Maxwell Mortgage Team Legends Concert Series presented by Airport Kia, Johnsonville and The Fallen Officers. This all takes place the First Saturday of each month to honor our Legends of First Responders, Law Enforcement, Military and Veterans. We will honor each of these groups at every concert. The #1 Tribute Concerts in America! The Proceeds will go to the Fallen Officers which supports The Robert Zore Foundation.

