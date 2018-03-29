Premier Pontoons Has Emerged From Bankruptcy

WYOMING, Minn., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based Premier Pontoons — Premier Marine Inc. — has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Premier will continue to focus on building luxury pontoons and supplying top of the line products to its nationwide dealer network.

Premier Marine Inc.

The reorganized Premier will remain a Wyoming, Minnesota based company with its current workforce in place. The company has a high level of commitment to current dealers, vendors, and customers. Premier's exit from Chapter 11, approved by the court on March 27, authorizes a change in ownership to a Minnesota-owned company, Premier Pontoon Holdings, LLC.

"The Premier team has worked tirelessly over the nine months to assure we continue to build high-quality pontoon boats as an industry leader," said Rick Gallagher, Premier's new CEO. "The reorganization has Premier poised to increase production levels across each of our lines. We've been working with our vendors to plan for our increased capacity. Premier has always built fantastic boats and set the standard in the industry. Our customers can be confident that will continue. Several innovative projects paused over the past year are resuming. We're excited to show the marketplace what the Premier team and our dealers will accomplish next."

Founders Bob and Betty Menne and Lori Melbostad will continue with the company under the new ownership as Premier starts to build its new story.

About Premier Marine:

Premier Marine Inc. is a manufacturer of luxury pontoon boats under the Premier brand. Premier Maine is headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota.

