Premier Private Jets Acquires Dayton Operations of Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems

News provided by

Premier Private Jets

06 Feb, 2024, 18:13 ET

Acquisition expands Premier's MRO and FBO Services

STUART, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Private Jets, a national charter provider, has acquired new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity and a fixed-base operation (FBO) in Dayton, Ohio from Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems. These facilities were slated to be closed by Stevens as it consolidated its own operations.

Continue Reading

"Premier Private Jets is growing its popular charter service. This acquisition gives us needed MRO capacity and expands our geographic footprint," said CEO Josh Birmingham. "We're also pleased to preserve the jobs of 40 experienced and talented employees in Dayton and welcome them to the Premier family."

Premier will operate the MRO under the name Premier Aviation Services and the FBO as Premier Jet Services. The company will upgrade and expand the terminal. "By acquiring Stevens, we add 370,000 square feet of leasehold space that includes a full refurbishment design center for paint and interiors plus aircraft hangar storage," Birmingham said.

Current customers can expect a seamless transition and continue to work with a team they know well. The purchase strengthens Premier's FAA Part 145 repair capabilities by adding a third MRO location to bases in Michigan and Florida. The addition of Dayton provides more capacity to service Premier's own fleet as well as other aircraft.

Premier conducts purchase evaluations, avionics installations, repairs and overhauls, and interior/exterior refurbishment. Premier's respected team will continue to guide customers in selecting ideal avionics systems, including high-speed data and cabin management and next-generation modernizations, as well as offering flight line maintenance for most aircraft.

For assistance in Dayton, contact General Manager Paul Wells at (937) 454-3400 or email: [email protected]

ABOUT PREMIER PRIVATE JETS: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Premier Private Jets operates a floating charter fleet of light, medium, and large cabin jets with worldwide authority. All aircraft are company-owned, wi-fi equipped, and have been restyled with modernized and standardized paint and interiors. The company maintains three FAR Part 145 Repair stations under the Premier Aviation Services brand, and makes its maintenance services, including AOG services, available to third-party aircraft owners and operators. Premier operates two full-service FBO's in Waterford, Michigan and Dayton, Ohio under its Premier Jet Services name.

CONTACT:
Premier Private Jets
2580 SE Aviation Way
Stuart, FL. 34996
Marty.h@premierprivatejets.com
(772) 223.1219

SOURCE Premier Private Jets

