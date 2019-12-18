Premier Productions Named #4 Promoter In U.S. And #13 Worldwide By Pollstar

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollstar announced this week the 2019 Top 100 Promoters list which confirms Premier Productions as the 4th largest concert and event promoter in the United States and 13th largest promoter in the world. The rankings represent a banner year for the company with over 1.7 million tickets sold for shows with headlining acts such as Hillsong UNITED, Dude Perfect, Casting Crowns and Elevation Worship, among others.

"We're humbled that 2019 has been our strongest year ever," said Shane Quick, co-owner of Premier Productions. "We're fortunate to work with world-class artists and are elated that our global partnerships continue with explosive growth."

The Pollstar data has Premier in good company with other promoter powerhouses such as Live Nation, AEG and Feld Entertainment.

Most recently, Premier Productions produced and promoted the sold out co-headlining arena tour with Hillsong Worship, Casting Crowns and Elevation Worship. During the summer of 2019, record-breaking crowds were introduced to YouTube phenomenon Dude Perfect through their Premier-promoted tour. Earlier in the year, the Premier team delivered Australia's Hillsong UNITED's most attended arena tour to date.

Premier Productions is working on another blockbuster year with 2020 shows set to include Dude Perfect, Winter Jam (featuring Crowder), Hillsong Worship, Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick, Kari Jobe, and another major artist partnership to be announced shortly.

"We're thankful that the #4 ranking on Pollstar acknowledges the tremendous amount of people we've been fortunate to serve this year," said Michael Pugh, CEO of Premier Productions. "Premier Productions has grown for 15 consecutive years and we're dreaming of even greater impact in 2020."

About Premier Productions :

Founded in 1996, Premier Productions has sold over 20 million tickets to patrons. Premier is the largest producer of family and faith-based events both nationally and internationally, producing more than 600 events per year. Premier is currently promoting acts including Hillsong UNITED, Dude Perfect, Lauren Daigle, Hillsong Worship, Casting Crowns, Sadie Robertson, Elevation Worship, Matt Redman and many more.

