Premier Promotes Johannes Michalsky to Chief Executive Officer

Michalsky's promotion strengthens Premier's client-first integrated services capabilities and long-term growth strategy.

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Premier, a Dallas-based firm providing architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, and corporate engineering services to the real estate industry, today announced the promotion of Johannes Michalsky to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Johannes Michalsky, Premier's Chief Executive Officer (CNW Group/Premier)

Michalsky brings more than 12 years of leadership experience at Premier to the position, and has played a central role in the firm's growth and geographic expansion. Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2024, he led a strategic repositioning of the organization focusing on third-party business objectives. During his tenure as COO, Premier improved operational efficiency and elevated client service through the continued evolution of its integrated service approach.

As Chief Executive Officer, Michalsky will build upon Premier's established expertise across key real estate development sectors, including hospitality, multifamily residential, student housing, and mixed-use developments. He will also lead the firm's long-term strategy, focusing on sustained growth across all markets, and the continued advancement of Premier's fully integrated platform. In 2025, Premier's active development pipeline of projects under construction or in planning surpassed $1 billion in estimated value – a portfolio Michalsky intends to expand further.

"I am excited to deepen our commitment to exceptional client service while continuing to invest in the talented people who define Premier," said Michalsky. "The skill, dedication, and collaboration of our teams are what set this organization apart. It is a privilege to work alongside such accomplished professionals and to help bring our clients' visions to life."

Michalsky's appointment follows the promotion of Premier's former CEO Hector Sanchez to the role of President of Ashford Inc. late last year. Premier is a privately owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc., and in his new role, Michalsky will report directly to Sanchez.

"Johannes Michalsky has been a driving force behind Premier's growth and operational excellence as COO, always putting clients at the center of every decision," said Sanchez. "His leadership has elevated our service standards and strengthened our commitment to delivering outstanding results for our customers. I am confident Johannes will continue to advance Premier's reputation for client-focused excellence as CEO."

About Premier

Dallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with more than 30 years of expertise spanning architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, corporate engineering, and real estate development. With all services delivered under one roof, Premier's team continually pursues innovative solutions to the increasingly complex challenges facing the hospitality, multifamily, student housing, and commercial mixed-use development industries. From straightforward soft-goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments, and new developments, Premier's professionals are dedicated to excellence across a broad range of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that bring clients' visions for the built environment to life. For more information, visit www.premierpm.com .

