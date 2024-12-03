Premier Protein® Expands Breakfast Offerings with Launch of Frozen Protein Waffles and Mini Protein Pancakes

Premier Protein® frozen options are easy to prepare – just pop them in the toaster and breakfast is ready in minutes – making them perfect for busy, on-the-go lifestyles. In addition to traditional breakfast toppings, they also pair well with fresh fruit, peanut butter, hazelnut spread, Greek yogurt and more. They're a great canvas for almost any flavor combination and a fun and simple option for a post-workout snack.

"We are thrilled about expanding our partnership with Premier Nutrition through the exciting launch of our frozen protein waffles and mini pancake offerings," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer of Hometown Food Company. "Protein-rich and convenient options are what consumers want, and these new frozen options not only have great taste but also effortless preparation for busy mornings."

"Premier Nutrition is thrilled to introduce three new delicious frozen varieties to our innovative line of protein-filled breakfast options," said Nick Stiritz, General Manager Premier Protein US. "Protein is an essential nutrient that helps your body build and maintain muscle. Plus, it helps you feel fuller for longer which can make sticking to your daily nutrition goals a little bit easier. Our brand mission is to provide delicious, protein-packed products and flavors that customers get excited about – ultimately bringing joy to their health journey."

Premier Protein® Frozen Protein Waffles, Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles and Mini Protein Pancakes are available now at select retailers, including Walmart, nationwide (SRP $5.98 to $6.98). For more information about these new products, please visit Premier Protein® on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers® and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in January 2023 by acquiring the Birch Benders® brand.

About Premier Nutrition Company, LLC

Premier Nutrition is a business unit of BellRing Brands and operates in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, include ready-to-drink protein shakes and powders, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.

