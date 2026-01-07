Premier Protein® Fuels New Year, New You Goals with Expanded High-Protein Breakfast Line

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Protein® , in partnership with Hometown Food Company , is introducing two new ways to enjoy extra protein throughout your day: Premier Protein® Muffin Mixes and Microwavable Muffin Cups. Available in Blueberry and Chocolate Chip, the new lineup delivers 13 to 15 grams of protein per serving and expands the brand's ongoing innovation across frozen and baking categories, just in time for New Year's protein resolutions!

New Premier Protein® Muffin Mixes and Microwavable Muffin Cups

With these new offerings, Premier Protein continues to deliver on its mission to make healthy living not just easier, but also tastier. The new products will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide throughout 2026.

Premier Protein® Muffin Mixes pack 13 grams of protein per serving and come in two delicious flavors — Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. Each mix makes 12 muffins that can be prepared ahead of time and enjoyed throughout the week, offering a convenient meal-prep solution for those looking to stay on track.

pack and come in two delicious flavors — Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. Each mix makes that can be prepared ahead of time and enjoyed throughout the week, offering a convenient meal-prep solution for those looking to stay on track. Premier Protein® Microwavable Muffin Cups pack 15 grams of protein, come in the same two delicious flavors, and are ready in just 90 seconds, making them an equally satisfying option that's quick, portable, and perfect for busy mornings or on-the-go snacking.

"We're thrilled to bring protein-powered convenience to a new category," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer of Hometown Food Company. "Our Muffin Mixes and Muffin Cups make it easier than ever for people to enjoy high-protein options that fit seamlessly into their daily routines — whether at home or on the go."

Meeting the Moment: Smarter Snacking Made Simple

Consumers today want snacks that taste great, fit their lifestyle, and offer real nutritional benefits — and Premier Protein is answering that call. Recent trends show more people are reaching for high-protein options to stay energized, feel full, and support their wellness goals. In fact, Premier Protein has been named one of the fastest-growing brands to watch in 2025, according to Numerator's "Brands to Watch" report.

The new Premier Protein® Muffin Mixes and Microwavable Muffin Cups deliver exactly that — a delicious, protein-packed way to enjoy breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up. "We pride ourselves on creating crave-worthy products that consumers enjoy incorporating into their health and wellness routines," said Nick Stiritz, General Manager and Vice President of Premier Protein US.

Premier Protein® Muffin Mixes and Microwavable Muffin Cups will be available at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart at the start of 2026. For more information, follow Premier Protein® on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The U.S. portfolio includes Funfetti®, exclusive U.S. rights to The Pillsbury Company's iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White®, and Chef Boyardee® brands.

About Premier Nutrition Company, LLC

Premier Nutrition is a business unit of BellRing Brands and operates in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, include ready-to-drink protein shakes and powders, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience, and specialty.

SOURCE Premier Nutrition and Hometown Food Company