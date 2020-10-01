Premier Protein® Introduces NEW Cinnamon Roll Flavored Protein Shakes
To Celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day, Premier Protein adds first to market flavor to its popular 30g protein shake line.
Oct 01, 2020, 10:03 ET
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get your taste buds ready for National Cinnamon Roll Day! Just in time for the sweet, seasonal holiday, Premier Protein is announcing the launch of a highly anticipated, unique to category flavor, Cinnamon Roll. With 30g of protein, 160 calories, 1g of sugar and 24 vitamins and minerals, Cinnamon Roll is the perfect way for protein lovers everywhere to indulge this fall season, while staying on track with their health and wellness goals. To celebrate the occasion, Premier Protein will be giving fans the opportunity to give their newest flavor a whirl for free this National Cinnamon Roll Day. Available only while supplies last, the first to claim their free shakes at PremierProteinCinnamonRoll.com will be shipped a 4-pack to enjoy. Entries open on National Cinnamon Roll Day, October 4th at 12AM.
"Every health journey is unique, and so are people's flavor preferences," said Nick Stiritz, Director of Marketing, Premier Nutrition. "That's why it's important that we continue to bring innovative, new-to-category flavors to our shake portfolio – delighting our loyal fans and bringing in new ones seeking to shake up their routine. We think Cinnamon Roll will be a popular new addition to the 30g Shake family – and especially perfect as we approach the holiday season."
Cinnamon Roll is the ninth addition to the brand's line of 30g Protein Shakes and the perfect option as part of a delicious and nutritious breakfast on-the-go, afternoon snack, post workout boost or as an ingredient in a protein packed recipe. Beyond their smooth and creamy formula, Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes also help support a healthy immune system thanks to antioxidants Vitamins C & E.
Premier Protein Cinnamon Roll Shakes are now widely available at retail. For more information about the new flavor addition please visit http://www.premierprotein.com/. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on the Premier Protein Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Premier Nutrition Company, LLC
Premier Nutrition is a business unit of Bellring brands and operates in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.
Media Contact: Casey Carty, HUNTER, [email protected] or 646.459.9672
SOURCE Premier Nutrition Company, LLC