Premier Protein Introduces Sparkling Protein Soda, Where Refreshing Fizz Meets 15g of Protein

Crisp, fruity and lightly carbonated, the new clear beverage delivers a soda-like experience with 15g of protein.

Premier Protein is introducing a new, enjoyable way to add protein to your daily routine.

The brand-new Sparkling Protein Soda is made with five ingredients and contains 90 calories and 3g of sugar. It is sweetened with cane sugar and stevia extract and has no artificial colors

Available in four irresistible fruity flavors: Lemon Lime, Grapefruit, Black Cherry and Pineapple Orange (Walmart Exclusive)

Premier Protein Sparkling Protein Soda is available at retailers nationwide starting this August

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Protein is introducing a sparkling new way to meet your protein goals. NEW Sparkling Protein Soda delivers the refreshing, fruity fizz you want, with the protein you need. Is it protein or is it soda? Yes, it's both!

Sparkling Protein Soda is a bubbly clear beverage that also delivers 15g of whey protein isolate in every can, giving you the fuel you need to go get 'em! It's made with five ingredients with 90 calories and 3g of sugar. It is sweetened with cane sugar and stevia extract and has no artificial colors.

Premier Protein Sparkling Protein Soda

"Protein drinks have traditionally been associated with thick, creamy shakes, and while our core business delivers on that important category, we saw an opportunity to be one of the first major brands that creates something entirely different," said Chelsie Niehoff, Associate Director of Innovation. "With so many protein products on the market, our new Sparkling Protein Soda offers a light, vibrant and genuinely enjoyable to sip option, opening up an entirely new way for people to enjoy protein throughout their day, beyond traditional morning and post-workout routines."

53% of soda drinkers report they rely on soda for an afternoon pick-me-up*. Premier Protein Sparkling Protein Soda was created for the moments when people want something cold, crisp and refreshing, and yet still protein-forward. It offers a new option for midday breaks, afternoons on the go, time outdoors or whenever the mood calls for a refreshing sip.

Premier Protein Sparkling Protein Soda is available in four irresistible fruity flavors: Lemon Lime, Grapefruit, Black Cherry and Pineapple Orange (Walmart Exclusive). No matter which flavor you're sipping, it is the perfect afternoon reset to give your day a refresh and keep you ready for what's next.

Premier Protein Sparkling Protein Soda is available at retailers nationwide including Walmart and Amazon this August. To learn more and find out where to purchase, visit www.PremierProtein.com. Follow Premier Protein on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest for more news and recipe inspiration.

* According to data from Mintel released in July 2026

BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit www.bellring.com.

SOURCE BellRing Brands, Inc.