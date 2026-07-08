Ready For More? New Premier Protein Ultimate Protein Shakes Pack 42g of Protein in Every Bottle

New Protein Shake Provides More Protein to Power Your Day, So You Can Go Get 'Em!

Premier Protein is launching a new high-protein shake, Premier Protein Ultimate, with 42g of protein (40% more than Premier Protein's classic 30g shake in an 11.5oz bottle), 220 calories, 2g of sugar, and antioxidants vitamins C and E in a 14 oz bottle.

Premier Protein Ultimate comes in four craveable flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry and Café Latte.

Premier Protein Ultimate is available at retailers nationwide starting this July.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one-third (34%) of US consumers now say they care more about their protein intake than they did six months ago*, with 24% agreeing "I'm afraid I'm not getting enough protein in my diet."* To address this increasing demand, this month, Premier Protein is introducing a new high-protein shake with 42g of high-quality protein: Premier Protein Ultimate!

Premier Protein Ultimate Protein Shakes

Premier Protein is expanding their line of ready-to-drink protein shakes with a new shake that packs more protein in every sip. Premier Protein Ultimate has 42g of protein, 220 calories and 2 grams of sugar in every 14oz bottle, giving you more protein to power your day and keeping you feeling fuller, longer.

"Premier Protein has always prided itself on providing fuel that fits into real life with our classic 30g protein shakes. We heard our consumers asking for even easier ways to get more protein into their days and know that Premier Protein Ultimate is a fantastic solution that delivers on flavor and satiety," said Becca Hart, Brand Director at Premier Protein. "With 42g of protein in every bottle, we believe that Premier Protein Ultimate will take one more thing off our customers' mental to-do list, giving them the freedom to Go Get 'Em in whatever their day brings."

Premier Protein Ultimate comes in four fan-favorite, irresistible flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry and Café Latte (which contains the caffeine equivalent of one cup of coffee). It also contains vitamins C and E, fueling more than just your muscles by delivering crucial antioxidants to give your immune system the defense it needs to tackle busy days.

Premier Protein Ultimate is available at retailers nationwide including Walmart and Amazon this July. To learn more and find out where to purchase, visit www.PremierProtein.com. Follow Premier Protein on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok , and Pinterest for more news and recipe inspiration.

* According to data from Mintel released in June 2026

BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit www.bellring.com.

SOURCE BellRing Brands, Inc.