Ten $2,500 grants and a nationwide Hospital Sampling Tour will support nurses' continuing education and fuel frontline shifts

Premier Protein is awarding $25,000 in grants to nurses pursuing continuing education (10 grants of $2,500).

Applications open May 6, 2026, at www.premierprotein.com/shakes-for-shifts.

A Hospital Sampling Tour will deliver nearly 40,000 shakes to nurses in San Francisco, Houston and Philadelphia from May through June 2026.

Nurses nationwide can save 30% on Premier Protein High Protein Shakes with code Premier30 on Amazon during National Nurses Week, while supplies last.

Premier Protein continues its sponsorship of the American Nurses Association (ANA), contributing to initiatives that aim to improve the well-being of over five million nurses across the country.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Protein today announced the launch of its Shakes for Shifts Grants Program, a $25,000 initiative designed to help nurses overcome financial barriers to continuing education. The program launches in recognition of National Nurses Week (May 6 - 12) and will award ten $2,500 grants to eligible nurses with a passion for continuing education and professional growth.

Premier Protein® Launches $25,000 “Shakes for Shifts” Grants Program for Nurses During National Nurses Week

In addition to providing financial support through the grants, Premier Protein will also bring nutrition directly to healthcare workers on the front lines through the Shake for Shifts Hospital Sampling Tour, a mobile initiative designed to meet nurses where they work. The tour will distribute tens of thousands of shakes to healthcare professionals in three markets across the country, providing the fuel they need to Go Get 'Em throughout their demanding shifts.

Supporting Nurses' Continued Education

With more than five million nurses in the U.S., access to continuing education plays a critical role in workforce retention, career advancement, and patient care quality – but costs can be a barrier. The Shakes for Shifts Grants Program offsets these costs by providing funding to nurses who demonstrate a strong commitment to advancing their careers and improving patient care.

"At Premier Protein, our mission is to make healthy living more joyful and delicious and believe healthier communities start with the people who serve them, which is why our Shakes for Shifts initiative fuels nurses on the front lines," said Alie Vaselenko, Senior Marketing Manager, Premier Protein. "The grants program reflects our commitment to supporting nurses who show unwavering dedication every day by making essential continuing education more accessible."

To apply for the grants, nurses are invited to submit a short essay of 200 words or less describing why they should be selected and how the grant would support their continuing education goals.

Applications open May 6, 2026, and will be accepted through July 1, 2026. Full eligibility requirements, submission guidelines and application details can be found at www.premierprotein.com/shakes-for-shifts.

Mobile Sampling Tour Brings Nutrition Directly to Nurses

Premier Protein will also launch the Shakes for Shifts Hospital Sampling Tour, a mobile initiative running from May through June 2026.

The tour will bring Premier Protein High Protein Shakes to nurses on the job, distributing nearly 40,000 shakes across hospital campuses in San Francisco, Houston and Philadelphia. The mobile activation is designed to meet healthcare workers where they are – on their feet while on the front lines. Follow Premier Protein on Instagram for more information on the upcoming tour stops.

Nurses nationwide can save 30% on Premier Protein High Protein Shakes with code Premier30 on Amazon during National Nurses Week, while supplies last.

Championing Nurses' Well-Being

In its second year, Premier Protein's Shakes for Shifts empowers caregivers - starting with nurses - by providing the nourishment and support needed to create a positive health ripple effect in their communities.

Through Premier Protein's ongoing commitment, the brand is collaborating with the American Nurses Association to drive meaningful change, contributing to initiatives that aim to improve the well-being of over five million nurses across the country.

BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit www.bellring.com.

SOURCE BellRing Brands, Inc.