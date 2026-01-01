Stuck in the Holiday Haze Today? Premier Protein Says You're Not Dropping the Ball This New Year's. Wait Until Monday, January 5 To Go Get 'Em

Those in Select Cities Can Visit GoGet2026.com Jan. 5 – 9 Between 5 – 9 a.m. to Get a Free Premier Protein Shake in Celebration of the Real Start of the New Year

Premier Protein is partnering with actor and comedian Michelle Buteau and giving people permission to start the New Year when they need it. New Year's Day is for recovering from a busy holiday season, so Jan. 5 (the first Monday of the year) is the real start.

To kick-start that "Go Get 'Em" energy during the real first week, Premier Protein is giving away free morning shakes. From Jan. 5 through Jan. 9, consumers in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami and Atlanta can go to GoGet2026.com between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. to claim a free shake delivered straight to their door, while supplies last.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today may technically be New Year's Day but, let's face it, you're not ready to shake off the holiday haze quite yet. Premier Protein gets it and is giving you permission to start New Year's when YOU need it! After busy weeks of festive gatherings, last-minute gift wrapping, and A LOT of cheese and cookies, you deserve a few extra days to recover before real life hits. No one knows this better than busy comedian, actor, producer, director and mom Michelle Buteau, which is why the brand is partnering with her to declare Jan. 5 the new, New Year.

Michelle Buteau teams up with Premier Protein to declare the first Monday of the year, January 5, as New Year’s when you need it. Photo Credit: Michael Stone

In celebration, Buteau will upstage yesterday's ball drop with a ceremonial Protein Drop on Jan. 5, and it'll be one worth counting down to! To help fans "Go Get 'Em" in their 5 – 9 before their 9 – 5, Premier Protein will be giving away free protein shakes between 5 – 9 a.m. from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9. Go-getters in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami and Atlanta can head to GoGet2026.com and enter their address to claim a complimentary Premier Protein High Protein Shake delivered straight to their door, while supplies last (Powered by Gopuff)*. Shake flavor options include Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel and Café Latte.

"Even though it's New Year's Day: I am NOT in Go Get 'Em mode yet… and I bet you aren't either," said Buteau. "That's why I've teamed up with Premier Protein. They just get it. We're letting everyone know it's okay to start the New Year when real life settles back in."

Why Jan. 5? After spending the past week in pajamas bingeing your favorite shows and eating cookies, the idea of committing to resolutions on Jan. 1 is completely unreasonable. Jan. 5 is the actual start to the New Year, according to Premier Protein, because it's when people return to real life. Kids are back at school, offices fill back up, and people are finally ready to jump back into a health and wellness routine.

"Premier Protein is for people who get after it—whether it's in the gym, or in their everyday life. But we know it's hard to fight the holiday haze," said Kristin Rasmussen, Associate Director of Marketing at Premier Protein. "We're kicking off 2026 by giving people the permission to start their year when they're actually ready. Our 30g High Protein Shakes are the perfect fuel for going after your goals this year… but embracing that Go Get 'Em mentality can wait until Monday, when your first shake can be on us."

The New Year's When You Need It activation is part of the brand's new Go Get 'Em campaign, which includes out-of-home ads, linear and connected TV commercials, and paid social ads. The Go Get 'Em campaign was created and produced by Ogilvy (lead creative agency) and is being supported by HUNTER (PR) and Exverus (paid media). Keep an eye on Buteau's Instagram on Jan. 5 for an epic start to the new New Year!

Looking for more information on how Premier Protein can help fuel your next workout or help you tackle life's busy moments? Head to www.PremierProtein.com. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on Premier Protein's Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest pages.

*No purchase necessary. The giveaway is available only while supplies last. Limit one (1) giveaway claim per person per day. Once the daily maximum allocation is reached, the site will close until the next scheduled day.

