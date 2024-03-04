Premier Protein Launches NEW Cookie Dough High Protein Shake

All Shake. No Bake.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good things come to those who wait! For the first time in over two years, Premier Protein is debuting a new, permanent addition to its fan favorite, ready-to-drink shake portfolio – Cookie Dough! Now, you can indulge in a guilty pleasure, while staying on track with your health and fitness goals – no baking necessary.

The Premier Protein Cookie Dough Shake is impossibly indulgent, featuring the brand's signature creamy, delicious formula and packed with 30g of protein, 160 calories and one gram of sugar.

"This launch has been highly anticipated by the fans! Cookie dough is such a nostalgic experience for so many of us. Who doesn't remember standing at the kitchen counter with loved ones sneaking a swipe of the mixing bowl?" said Amy Larek, Director of Marketing, Premier Protein. "This newest flavor launch is just another way we're hoping to bring a little joy to fans' health journey, enjoying a moment of indulgence without compromise."

Premier Protein High Protein Shakes are easy to love and best enjoyed as part of a delicious and nourishing breakfast, afternoon snack, post-workout boost, healthy dessert or as an ingredient in a protein packed recipe. Available in twelve flavors, including NEW Cookie Dough, Premier Protein provides variety for everyone!

Premier Protein Cookie Dough High Protein Shakes are now available at all major retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit premierprotein.com. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on Premier Protein's Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest pages.

BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

