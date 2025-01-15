Premier Protein® Launches NEW Line of Indulgent High Protein Shakes

Treat yourself to the most decadent, crave-worthy flavors yet

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying on track with your health and wellness goals in the new year shouldn't come at the expense of enjoying a treat. Premier Protein Indulgence™, the newest line of mega-rich, ridiculously creamy protein shakes, is made for satisfying your sweet tooth, without the post-treat hangover and sugar crash.

When a craving strikes and you're ready for something sweet, you can abandon the guilt and unwind with a sinfully delicious, but protein-packed delight. With 30g of protein, 3g of sugar and 170 calories, you're free to indulge in a little decadence.

Premier Protein Indulgence is available in four dessert-worthy flavors inspired by confectionary chocolates and treats: Decadent Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Covered Strawberry and White Chocolate Raspberry. Now, 'me time' is treat time!

"We know our fans want to treat themselves while staying on track, which is why it's so important for us to create easy-to-enjoy products that deliver great tasting nutrition," said Amy Larek, Senior Director of Marketing, Premier Protein. "This latest launch of indulgent, delicious protein shakes is just another way we're ready to help you stay on track without compromise."

Premier Protein Indulgence Shakes are now available in-store at Walmart and online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit premierprotein.com. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on Premier Protein's Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest pages.

BellRing Brands, Inc.
BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

SOURCE BellRing Brands, Inc.

