Premier Publishers A360, Sundial Media Group, USNews and MediaCorp Select ArcSpan AMS Platform to Enhance Audience Monetization

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies, a leader in AI-powered audience monetization solutions for global publishers, is excited to announce new partnerships with leading publishers A360, Sundial Media Group, USNews, and MediaCorp. These industry leaders have adopted ArcSpan's Audience Monetization Suite (AMS) to optimize their first-party data strategies and drive greater advertising revenue.

Following an evaluation of industry alternatives, ArcSpan's AMS stood out for its ease of implementation, robust automation capabilities, and innovative tools for activating endemic and non-endemic audience segments. The platform's advanced reporting capabilities deliver actionable insights at both the audience and campaign levels, enabling publishers to unlock, secure, and optimize targeted advertising opportunities with unparalleled control and transparency.

Sundial Media Group, the powerhouse behind brands like ESSENCE, Refinery29, Girls United and AFROPUNK, chose ArcSpan AMS for its ability to create customized first-party audience data taxonomies that align perfectly with each brand's unique content and audience. "To secure targeted, tailored advertising opportunities for our premium brands, we must be agile and responsive," said Kirk McDonald, CEO. "ArcSpan's AMS platform, coupled with their expert support, provides the advanced tools and monetization workflows our revenue teams need to thrive in today's dynamic advertising landscape."

Meeting Industry Challenges with Innovation

In today's dynamic media landscape, brands and agencies demand high-quality audience signals—whether contextual, attention-based, behavioral, or identity-driven. ArcSpan's proprietary data-processing engine, combined with seamlessly integrated platform partners, enables publishers to achieve unmatched levels of addressability, accuracy, and scalability for their audience data strategies.

Key AMS Highlights:

AI-driven audience data suite delivers greater accuracy, scale and monetization efficiency.

Easy implementation and intuitive workflows achieve faster time to value and efficient ROI.

Real-time audience and campaign-level dashboards drive performance insights and value.

"As advertisers seek more sophisticated ways to engage high-value audiences, publishers must deliver the most accurate and scalable solutions," said Chris Guenther, COO. "ArcSpan's AMS empowers publishers to do just that, setting a new standard for data accuracy, audience activation, and monetization."

With new customers in North America, EMEA and APAC, ArcSpan continues to deliver on its mission to transform the global publishing ecosystem. By enabling publishers to maximize the value of their first-party data and audience addressability, ArcSpan's solutions tackle the growing complexity of today's media and advertising environment.

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies is a premier audience monetization company dedicated to helping publishers unlock the full revenue potential of their first-party data. Powered by cutting-edge AI, ArcSpan's Audience Monetization Suite (AMS) delivers comprehensive data management, activation, and reporting solutions that empower publishers to achieve superior sales results.

Founded by digital industry veterans from Accordant Media, Dentsu, NewsCorp, Adobe, and Beeswax, ArcSpan champions consumer data privacy and promotes industry transparency. Headquartered in New York City with an office in London, ArcSpan is committed to helping publishers succeed in an ever-evolving digital marketplace. Learn more at www.arcspan.com.

SOURCE ArcSpan Technologies