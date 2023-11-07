Premier PXG Custom Golf Club Fitting & Retail Experience Now Open in South London

News provided by

PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf

07 Nov, 2023, 02:15 ET

PXG Grows its Global Footprint with the Grand Opening of its First Brick-and-Mortar Store in the United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PXG®, a company dedicated to developing the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, announced the grand opening of PXG London South today. A premier golf destination, PXG London South supports a top-quality golf club fitting experience for players of all skill levels and presents the company's high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel. 

PXG's first brick-and-mortar location in the United Kingdom, PXG London South, is an exciting addition to the PXG UK custom build and distribution centre, which opened in 2022 to function as the company's European headquarters. 

"We've built a very loyal base of PXG Troops across the U.K. thanks to our exceptional mobile fitting team and our ability to deliver custom-built clubs quickly," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Now, we're thrilled to expand our services to bring the full-blown PXG experience to golfers in the greater London area with the opening of our very first retail store in the country."

The new 3,500-square-foot store is designed to mimic the U.S. retail and service experience. The store houses two custom-fitting bays with guest seating and state-of-the-art golf simulators powered by TrackMan® technology. It also features a dedicated putter fitting area. 

PXG London South is open Tuesday through Saturday and is supported by PXG's Master Fitters and Retail Associates. Leveraging PXG's complete matrix of innovative clubheads, premium shafts, and grips, club fittings offered at the marquee location are immersive, data-driven, fun, and focused entirely on maximizing individual performance. Appointments for personalized club fittings can be booked online or over the phone by calling 0800 066 9449. 

Just in time for the holidays, an expansive retail showroom is also fully stocked with PXG's latest apparelaccessories, and PXG Xtreme® Golf Balls. Located at Royal Mills, Unit 1, Sandown Industrial Park, Mill Road, Esher, Surrey KT10 8BL, appointments are not required to shop PXG's expansive offerings. 

President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons added, "What we deliver is like nothing else in the industry. Whether clients come in for a fitting or to shop our latest sport fashion designs, they will be treated to an unparalleled shopping experience that is engaging, personal, and fun!"

For more information about PXG, visit www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. 

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Michael Gligic, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Jennifer Song, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

Media Contact: Leela Brennan, [email protected], +1 480 387 5591

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf

Also from this source

Premier PXG Custom Golf Club Fitting & Retail Experience Now Open in South London

Premier PXG Custom Golf Club Fitting & Retail Experience Now Open in South London

PXG®, a company dedicated to developing the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, announced the grand opening of PXG London South today. A...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.