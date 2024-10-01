Premier Real Estate Agent Nona Ehyaei Provides Key Insights in San Francisco Real Estate Market Update: Trends and Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco real estate market continues to demonstrate a dynamic mix of opportunities and challenges as it adapts to shifting economic conditions in 2024. While the city remains one of the most desirable places to live, recent trends continue to show a soft condo market and increased demand for single-family homes in specific neighborhoods.

According to market data from Compass Real Estate, median condo prices have seen a slight decline over the past six months, attributed to current interest rates and an ongoing shift in buyer preferences. Condos in dense urban areas, especially in neighborhoods like SOMA and South Beach, have experienced more price adjustments than single-family homes in residential districts.

On the other hand, single-family homes in neighborhoods like Pacific Heights, Presidio Heights, and the Sunset District remain highly sought after. Demand has been bolstered by families and professionals seeking more space and privacy in response to the increasing appeal of work-from-home lifestyles.

Nona Ehyaei, a premier real estate agent with Compass in San Francisco, comments:

"Buyers are becoming more selective, favoring homes that offer both luxury and practical living spaces. While the condo market is still cold, we are seeing significant interest in homes with outdoor spaces and those located near green areas like Golden Gate Park."

Despite the fluctuations, San Francisco's luxury market remains strong, particularly in prestigious neighborhoods like Pacific Heights and Presidio Terrace. Homes in these areas continue to command premium prices due to limited inventory and high demand.

With the ongoing evolution of the market, real estate professionals are advising both buyers and sellers to stay informed and work with experienced agents to navigate these changes. Those looking for opportunities in this dynamic market are encouraged to act swiftly as new listings often move quickly.

