Premier Research Acquires Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Research announced today that it has acquired Camargo Pharmaceutical Services based in Cincinnati.

Premier Research is a leading provider of strategic and regulatory advisory services as well as clinical development services to the biotechnology, specialty pharma, and medical device industry. Camargo is a leading global strategy, regulatory, and commercial partner for emerging biopharma companies and has experience in complex development programs and accelerated approval pathways that leverages their expertise in areas such as oncology, pediatrics, rare disease, and 505(b)(2) product development.

This combination will expand and strengthen the product planning, development, and differentiation services that both companies have been offering to their diverse and innovative customers.

"We are confident in this transaction knowing that we now have a deeper bench of knowledge and expertise to support our clients in all phases of their product development. Camargo's recognized regulatory, non-clinical development, and patient-centric product differentiation services will strongly augment the strategic and development consulting services that we have been providing for over 25 years," said Sameena Sharif, Ph.D., President, Regulatory Professionals, A Division of Premier Research.

As a full-service clinical research and development organization, Premier provides all the capabilities Camargo needs to step up long-term growth strategies. "Premier Research's well-deserved reputation and strength in assisting its customers, particularly in rare disease and oncology, will help accelerate our combined growth in specialty pharma — an area that was recently bolstered by the acquisition of Paidion, a clinical research organization focused on the development of new pediatric and neonatal products," said Dan Duffy, CEO of Camargo.

"Camargo is a natural fit that will enable us to extend our commitment to helping customers answer the unmet needs of patients across a broad range of medical conditions. This transaction allows us to continually improve on product development consulting and study outcomes from early stage to commercialization. The impact of targeted clinical development and differentiation continues to be clear and increasingly positive for our people as well as our global community as we move into a post-pandemic era; we are delighted to be an active agent in its progress," said Ludo Reynders, Ph.D., CEO of Premier Research.

Premier Research has 26 offices globally with employees currently home-based in all corners of the world.

About Premier Research

Premier Research, a clinical research and development company, is dedicated to helping biotech, specialty pharma, and device innovators transform life-changing ideas and breakthrough science into new medical treatments.

As a global company, Premier Research specializes in the use of innovative technologies for smart study design and trial management to deliver clean, conclusive data to sponsors.

Whether it's developing product lifecycle strategies, reducing clinical development cycle times, securing access to patients, navigating global regulations, maximizing the impact of limited rare disease data, or providing expertise in specific therapeutic areas, Premier Research is committed to helping its customers answer the unmet needs of patients across a broad range of medical conditions. Visit premier-research.com.

About Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Founded in 2003, Camargo Pharmaceutical Services is a leading global strategy, regulatory and commercial partner for emerging biopharma companies. Camargo specializes in rare and complex development programs where no playbook exists, with integrated solutions to reach milestones with speed and capital efficiency.

Camargo has experience in complex development programs and accelerated approval pathways that leverage our core expertise in areas such as oncology, pediatrics, rare disease, and 505(b)(2). Camargo is proud to support clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Visit camargopharma.com .

