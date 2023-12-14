Premier Self Storage Facility Opens in Longmont, CO: ClearHome Self Storage - Longmont

News provided by

VanWest Partners

14 Dec, 2023, 07:15 ET

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners' latest development project, located at 10958 CR 5, Longmont, Colorado (the intersection of Highway 119 and CR 5), has officially opened for leasing. The project is operated by the firm's wholly owned self storage management company, ClearHome Self Storage

Continue Reading
ClearHome Self Storage - Longmont
ClearHome Self Storage - Longmont

With construction recently completed, ClearHome Self Storage – Longmont (ClearHome) consists of over 700 units and over 81,000 rentable square feet. The Class A self storage facility includes a mix of climate controlled and drive-up units, as well as 46 uncovered boat and RV parking spaces. The facility sits on over six acres of land situated less than two miles off of I-25 in a heavily trafficked and developing part of Longmont. With a large number of recently delivered multi-family units in the area, ClearHome's new location is designed to meet the area's growing market demand.

"Many of the nearby self storage facilities are at full capacity, difficult to access, or lack amenities like climate controlled units and state of the art security systems. Given the growth that Longmont is experiencing and the proximity to Denver and Boulder suburbs, we expect self storage consumer demand in the area to continue to increase," shares Scott Smith, Director of Operations for ClearHome Self Storage. He continues, "The 30' tall glass leasing office delivers a beautiful architectural addition to this stretch of Highway 119 and welcomes our customers in a safe, well-lit, easy-to-access environment. We are proud to offer this attractive self storage option to our Northern Colorado customers."

Construction of the new facility began in the fall of 2022, with a project team including architect VFLA Architecture, Aperio Civil Engineering as the Civil of Record, and DCB Construction as General Contractor. Construction financing was provided by Wintrust Financial.

For leasing information and pricing, please visit https://www.clearhomestorage.com/self-storage-locations/co/longmont/10958-cr-5/.

About ClearHome Self Storage

ClearHome Self Storage (ClearHome) is a self storage management company operating 38 facilities throughout  the US. With a focus on operational excellence, ClearHome serves customers with integrity and an unwavering commitment to positive customer experiences. ClearHome Self Storage is owned and operated by VanWest Partners. Learn more at www.ClearHomeStorage.com.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions, development, and management. VanWest targets a full range of investment opportunities from development to fully stabilized assets. The firm targets acquisitions in markets with strong fundamentals with the ability to add value through both revenue and expense optimization. Accredited investors are invited to participate in value-add self storage investments throughout the continental U.S. Learn more at www.VanWestPartners.com.

SOURCE VanWest Partners

Also from this source

VanWest Partners Announces Self Storage Development Project in Denver, CO

VanWest Partners Announces Self Storage Development Project in Denver, CO

VanWest Partners (VanWest), a Denver-based commercial real estate investment firm specializing in self storage, recently broke ground on a self...
Self Storage Investment Firm VanWest Partners Reaches Over $80 Million in Total Capitalization for Fund III

Self Storage Investment Firm VanWest Partners Reaches Over $80 Million in Total Capitalization for Fund III

VanWest Partners (VanWest), a Denver-based commercial real estate investment company specializing in self storage, announces the tenth and eleventh...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.