Premier Senior Living Welcomes Three New Communities

News provided by

Premier Senior Living

29 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Senior Living, a senior living management company, is pleased to announce the addition of three new communities to their management services.

In October 2023, two communities in Hilton Head, SC joined Premier Senior Living. Village Cove Assisted Living is a forty-two unit assisted living community and Harbor Cove is a thirty-two unit memory care community, both located in Hilton Head, SC. Both communities have a proven record with resident satisfaction and high occupancy. Eric Hadley, COO says, "We are enthusiastic to have these two strong communities join us and eager to see what is yet to come."

In addition to the two communities in Hilton Head, in October, Premier Senior Living also added Concord Place Assisted Living, a fifty-six unit community in Concord, NC. "As we continue to grow our southeastern presence, Concord Place fits right in with our goal to provide the Carolinas with lifestyle and services that are empowering, encouraging and engaging," says Hadley.

About Premier Senior Living: Based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Premier Senior Living manages and develops senior living communities. With both the Premier Senior Living and REVELA brands, Premier seeks intentional growth with a desire to preserve local community presence and identity. Senior living, including independent living, assisted living and memory care, is our core purpose. www.premierseniorliving.com

Media Contact:
Kimberly Greene                                                                  
616-826-1795
[email protected]                                                                           
www.premierseniorliving.com

SOURCE Premier Senior Living

