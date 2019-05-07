PREMIER Set to Launch Intel® Select Solution uCPE with ADVA's Ensemble Connector Host OS

FARIBAULT, Minn., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PREMIER, a provider of carrier-grade products and services and a wholly-owned subsidiary of KGPCo, is collaborating with Intel to deliver a verified Intel® Select Solution for Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) with ADVA's Ensemble Connector Host OS that will provide a cloud-native convergence layer between our VNF partners and our uCPE computing platforms. PREMIER and ADVA together deliver a path to a zero-touch method to deploy and manage NFV Services.

PREMIER continues to enhance its large Pi-CON uCPE platform, which is verified as an Intel® Select Solution for uCPE. Intel® Select Solutions for uCPE are workload-optimized, infrastructure solutions, based on scalable Intel® Xeon® D processors targeting today's complex workloads. "KGPCo offers end-to-end, turn-key services that include integration, validation, distribution, installation, configuration, and test and turn up. By leveraging Intel technology, and PREMIER's ecosystem of trusted partners, KGPCo provides CSPs a full lifecycle management program," stated Joe Baeumel, Vice President Partner and Business Development at KGPCo.

ADVA's Ensemble Virtualization Portfolio enables users to realize the benefits of the cloud by replacing closed appliances with their choice of software that can be hosted anywhere in the network on their choice of open hardware. Advantages from a networking standpoint include a fast and light forwarding engine, modular data path supporting protocol extensibility, L2 or L3 VPN over anything, along with platform security and data path encryption. From an operational perspective, some of the key benefits are zero touch provisioning, multi-WAN, all cloud deployment models, fault, performance and troubleshooting, and upgrade management for CPE.

For more information, please contact:

KGPCo and PREMIER

Jaimie Pfeiffer

AVP Marketing, KGPCo

Phone: +1 206 948 0880

Email: Jaimie.Pfeiffer@kgpco.com

About PREMIER:

PREMIER, is a global provider of carrier-grade products and a strategic sourcing company. A wholly-owned subsidiary of KGPCo, formed in 1983, based on a methodology of providing critical supply items at competitive rates, while maintaining the quality and dependability carriers demand to meet their 99.999 reliability standards. The PREMIER advantage starts with broad, established partnerships with manufacturers worldwide as well as vast product development capabilities to manufacturer product according to specifications, and supporting innovative technologies for the future. Pi-CON is PREMIER's complete offering on intelligent, open, connected network-driven products.

SOURCE KGPCo