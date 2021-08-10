Premier Silicon Valley training firm Effective Training Associates launches new website

Effective Training Associates in-person, virtual, and public skill-building courses enhance productivity and careers. Tweet this

ETA courses, provided by a global team of 60 subject-matter expert instructors, are offered throughout the USA, UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India, and are available in multiple languages. ETA partners with companies to customize training to meet their learning objectives to ensure optimal impact and results.

"Over our 20 years, ETA has helped thousands of technical professionals improve their management and leadership skills," said Sue Smith, ETA's Founder and CEO. "The success of our tech clients, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Synopsys, is the best testament to the value we bring to the industry."

"Effective Training Associates delivers management skills to our growing team and has become an integral part of the talent development organization," said Darryl Carson, Senior Manager of Learning & Organizational Development at Maxim Integrated in San Jose, CA. "Having a partner that can deliver virtual sessions as well as live instructor-led programs has allowed us to reach our employees at anytime, anywhere in the world, with relevant content that is immediately applicable."

In addition to its new website, ETA can be accessed via the company's LinkedIn page.

About Effective Training Associates

Formed in 1986, Effective Training Associates, Inc. (ETA), is a certified Woman-Owned Business. Headquartered in San Jose, California, ETA is a global leader in skills development training for technical professionals, including managers, engineers, scientists, and project managers. These professionals are typically highly astute in technical matters, but their education has not included development of interpersonal communication, team collaboration, project management, and other skills essential to a productive workplace.

