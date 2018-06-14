The Company refutes the claim of Jared Berry and CBD Naturals and denies that any known agreement exists, signed or unsigned, between CBD Naturals and The Company. There is no known "signed exclusive agreement" between The Company and CBD Naturals, that allows it to distribute or sell "Hops derived CBD isolate."

The Company further clarifies that—

The Company has no known current agreement with Jared Berry , CBD Naturals, or the company he founded, Isodiol. Humulus kriya is a patent pending plant from the Humulus family. The scientists filing for these patents are employees and principals of The Company. They have no affiliation with CBD Naturals or Isodiol. "Hops" is normally referred to the Humulus lupulus plant. Humulus kriya, the plant that contains CBD, is a variant of Humulus yunnanensis. While "Hops" can be a marketing term loosely applied to any Humulus species, The Company wishes to clarify that it did NOT find CBD in any of the Humulus lupulus plants it tested. "ImmunAG™" is the trademark under which a fraction of the Humulus kriya is sold and marketed. ImmunAG™ has a license as a "Food Ingredient" by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). There is no "Food Safety and Standards Institute" for the agreement with CBD Naturals "to fall under", as their press release claims. No "Food Safety and Standards Institute." No Agreement. Therefore, nothing to "fall under." The Company does not sell "Hops"/Humulus derived CBD isolate or oils. The Company has no distributors, representatives or agents who are authorized to sell Hops/Humulus derived CBD isolate or oils. Other than The Company, anyone who claims to have Hops/Humulus derived CBD isolate or oils, either have nothing to sell, or are selling non-Hops/Humulus derived CBD. So buyer beware. The Company grows Humulus kriya plants, processes them, measures them for bioactivity, publishes results in scientific papers (https://doi.org/10.31013/1002b), standardizes all products to the highest purity and bioactivity standards, and produces unique time-release tablets, tinctures and capsules. The Company has complete control and knowledge of its manufacture and process from beginning to end. The Company has been focussed on the medical market, where access to highly standardized products, with the highest MEASURED quality, with scientific research, of LEGAL source, is critical. The cGMP standard for medical research, and use, requires end to end measure, repeatable control, and standards. By definition, if a company does not have end-to-end measurement and control, it cannot claim to have cGMP qualifications, nor a medical API. The Company has measured fraction "G" extract of Humulus kriya, by X-Ray Crystallography, and determined it to have the same configuration as Cannabidiol reported by Jones et al. (1977., Acta Cryst. B33, 3211–3214.), Ottersen & Rosenqvist (1977., Acta Chem. Scand. 31b , 749– 755.) and Mechoulam et al. (1967., J. Am. Chem. Soc. 89, 4552–4554.) The results are being published in a peer reviewed journal. The Company only has distributors for its end products and collaborates with multinational companies directly to formulate ImmunAG™ into their products. Any company that wants to incorporate ImmunAG™ into their products should contact The Company directly at +1-408-650-4245 or +1-844-960-PEAK (7325).

"I was surprised when a company claimed that their scientists had spent millions of dollars creating Hops CBD. Now its founder is claiming that he has an exclusive distribution agreement," said Ashutosh Kotru, Director, ImmunAG, LLP, Goa, India. "This is a stubborn exercise in idiocy and, potentially, lunacy. We own Hops/Humulus based CBD and I don't know Jared Berry, CBD Naturals or Isodiol. They haven't spent a dime on R&D for Hops/Humulus CBD."

"I texted and emailed Jared Berry as soon as I saw the CBD Natural press release. I haven't heard from him yet. We have definitely not authorized anyone to sell our Hops/Humulus isolate," said Bomi Joseph, one of the individuals who has filed for the Humulus kriya patent.

Only press releases issued, jointly or singly, by Peak Health should be considered an authentic press release on Hops/Humulus derived CBD. So far, the two press releases done by companies that are not Peak Health, have been blatantly spurious.

Peak Health Center

Is a 501(c)(3), Not-For-Profit Corporation, based out of Los Gatos, CA. Its charter is to improve human health, with the least use of pharmaceutical drugs. Its researchers from around the globe are volunteering efforts to enhance our knowledge of endogenous health and Phytotherapy.

