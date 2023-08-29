Premier Truck Rental Announces Participation in 2023 Utility Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading custom truck and trailer provider, is excited to announce its participation in the 2023 Utility Expo, taking place from September 26th to 28th at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Utility Expo is a prominent tradeshow in the utility sector, attracting industry experts, lineman, and key stakeholders from across the United States. This year's exhibition is already showing record-breaking registrations, providing an ideal platform for Premier Truck Rental to showcase its customized fleet and engage with industry leaders.

At booth #E1521, PTR will demonstrate the importance of including custom upfits on fleet units and showcase solutions designed to increase jobsite efficiency. Our team of experts will be available to provide live demonstrations of equipment, answer questions, and discuss the unique advantages of Premier Truck Rental's offerings.

"We look forward to exhibiting at the Utility Expo for the 5th time," said Adriene Horn, President at PTR. "This show sets the foundation for innovation and collaboration across the utility industry."

Highlights of PTR's participation at the 2023 Utility Expo include:

  • Showcasing 12 custom units in their booth
  • Leading 4 walking classrooms surrounding fleet management and jobsite efficiencies
  • Collaborating with multiple manufacturer partners across the show

In addition to showcasing its products and services, PTR is eager to explore potential partnerships and collaborations that can drive growth within the utility industry.

To schedule a meeting with PTR at the Utility Expo, please visit booth #E1521 during the event.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

For more information about PTR and its participation in the 2023 Utility Expo, please visit https://eventsptr.com/.

Media Contact:
Kylie Phillips
Digital Marketing Strategist
Premier Truck Rental (PTR)
Phone: 260-222-9835
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.rentptr.com

Premier Truck Rental

