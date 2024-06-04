Premier Truck Rental Celebrates a Decade of Custom Truck Rentals

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leader in the work truck and trailer rental industry, is thrilled to announce its tenth anniversary this month. Since its inception in 2014, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation, achieved significant milestones, and set new standards in the equipment rental space.

PTR, a leader in the work truck and trailer rental industry, is thrilled to announce its tenth anniversary this month. Post this Premier Truck Rental (PTR) celebrates its tenth anniversary this month. Since its inception in 2014, the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation, growing the equipment rental space.

Started by a father-daughter pair, PTR quickly grew in reputation and impact, growing rapidly in fleet numbers and personnel. This growth is a testament to the company's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Over the past decade, Premier Truck Rental has transformed from a visionary startup into a robust market leader. Key achievements include:

Innovative Solutions : Pioneering groundbreaking products and services, like a custom-built 2-ton Framer for power projects.

: Pioneering groundbreaking products and services, like a custom-built 2-ton Framer for power projects. Customer Trust : Building a loyal customer base across the United States .

: Building a loyal customer base across . Awards and Recognitions: Garnering numerous industry awards, like being named the National Fleet Management Association (NAFA) Top 100 Commercial Fleets two years in a row.

"Reaching this ten-year milestone is a moment of pride for everyone at Premier Truck Rental," said PTR President Adriene Horn. "We're grateful to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in our success."

As Premier Truck Rental embarks on the next chapter, the focus remains on driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding its national footprint.

For more information about PTR, visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named fourth in NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

CONTACT

Kylie Phillips, Digital Marketing Strategist

Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Phone: 260-222-9835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental