Premier Truck Rental celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art Fort Worth facility

News provided by

Premier Truck Rental

19 May, 2023, 07:06 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading provider of custom truck and trailer rentals, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility in Fort Worth. This facility is part of the company's ongoing expansion strategy and will enable it to better serve its growing customer base across the country.

Continue Reading
Premier Truck Rental opens facility in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Premier Truck Rental opens facility in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Founded in 2014, PTR is a family-owned and operated provider of commercial vehicles and equipment rentals, offering a wide range of products. With the HQ based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Premier Truck Rental serves a wide variety of clients across the United States, including commercial construction companies, investor-owned utilities, utility contractors, and renewable contractors.

The new Fort Worth facility spans 84,187 sq. ft over 14.4 acres and features 18 EV stations, 4 overhead cranes, a wash bay and a body shop with a paint booth large enough for a Class VIII truck.

"We are thrilled to open our second facility in Fort Worth and expand our presence in the region," said Adriene Horn, PTR's President. "This facility will allow us to better serve our customers and we look forward to continuing to grow in this thriving market."

PTR's Fort Worth facility is expected to create 40 jobs in the area, with administrative and technician positions available. Interested candidates can learn more and apply by visiting careers.rentptr.com.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for fall 2023.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 30 years of equipment rental experience. Serving the lower 48 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project. Learn more at rentptr.com.

CONTACT
Kylie Phillips, Digital Marketing Strategist
Premier Truck Rental (PTR)
Cell: 260-222-9835
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental

Also from this source

Brandon Fehn joins Premier Truck Rental as Michiana Territory Manager

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.