Premier Truck Rental Expands Fleet with State-of-the-Art Fuel Lube and Mini Lube Trucks

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading provider of custom work truck and trailer rentals, proudly announces the addition of cutting-edge Fuel Lube and mini Lube trucks to its fleet. This strategic investment further emphasizes the company's commitment to adapting to customers' needs, delivering superior service and prioritizing efficiency for rental customers.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of our nation's growing infrastructure, the new Fuel Lube and mini Lube trucks offer unparalleled convenience and performance. Equipped with 2,000 gallons of fuel storage, five 100-gallon oil tanks, storage cabinets and hose reels, the Fuel Lube trucks enable on-site fueling and lubrication services, optimizing equipment uptime and productivity.

Key features of Premier Truck Rental's Fuel Lube trucks include:

Integrated fuel dispensing systems for efficient refueling operations

Lubrication systems to ensure optimal equipment performance

60,000-80,000lb GCWR

An anti-freeze system, DEF system, air system and waste oil management

PTR has full-size Fuel Lube and mini (6500) Lube trucks in its rental fleet based on your job requirements. The inclusion of the 4x4 (under CDL) mini model is to offer customers a smaller unit with less GVWR to adapt to smaller-scale projects.

The addition of Fuel Lube and mini Lube trucks aligns with PTR's mission to provide comprehensive solutions that drive customer success. These state-of-the-art trucks enhance operation capabilities and are available for monthly rental nationwide.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, making the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. We work with you to ensure you have the right custom work trucks and trailers for your job and industry. PTR is a family-owned and operated organization with over 30 years of equipment rental experience. Serving customers nationwide, PTR has custom upfit units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next commercial construction or utility project.

CONTACT

Kylie Phillips, Digital Marketing Strategist

Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Phone: 260-222-9835

Email: [email protected]

