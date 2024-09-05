Premier Truck Rental Expands Upfit Offering with New Crane Add-On Option

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is excited to announce the expansion of its upfit offerings with the introduction of a new, smaller crane add-on option. PTR now offers 4ft cranes for installation, providing a versatile, safe solution for a variety of applications. With a maximum load capacity of 900lbs, this 360-degree crane is ideal for flatbeds, open service bodies, and enclosed service bodies, allowing fleet managers to adapt to the specific needs of their organization's projects.

The 4ft crane is perfect for safe, efficient lifting, making it easier than ever for contractors to customize their rental units to handle heavy equipment and materials. This new crane option is designed to enhance the functionality of PTR's rental fleet, ensuring that each truck can be transformed into a multi-purpose vehicle suited for any job.

"At PTR, we understand that every project has its own unique demands, and our goal is to provide versatile solutions that help our customers succeed," says Rob Troxel, CEO. "With the inclusion of this smaller crane in our upfit portfolio, we can quickly and affordably modify our rental units for contractors that require lifting assistance without the need for a full-size crane."

These cranes can be installed on Class 2 to Class 5 Open Service Bodies, Class 5 Enclosed Service Bodies, and Class 2 to Class 7 Flatbeds.

This expansion of PTR's upfit offerings reinforces the company's commitment to delivering top-tier, customizable rental solutions that cater to the ever-changing needs of the commercial construction and utility industries they serve. By offering the latest in crane technology, PTR continues to set the standard for quality and innovation in the custom truck rental industry.

For more information about the new crane add-on upfit or to inquire about rental opportunities, please visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named fourth in NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

CONTACT

Kylie Phillips, Digital Marketing Strategist

Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Phone: 260-222-9835

Email: [email protected]

