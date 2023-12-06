Premier Truck Rental Welcomes Kelly Genzlinger as Chief Information Officer

News provided by

Premier Truck Rental

06 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom truck and trailer company, is thrilled to share that Kelly Genzlinger has joined the leadership team as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Kelly's career in information technology spans several industries, and her knowledge of the automotive industry, data-driven mindset, and leadership experience are crucial components that will advance PTR's innovation-focused and technology-enabled strategy.

Continue Reading
Kelly Genzlinger, PTR's new CIO.
Kelly Genzlinger, PTR's new CIO.

In her new role as CIO, Kelly Genzlinger will lead PTR's continuous improvement team, as well as spearhead the implementation of technology, optimize project management efforts, and scale the company's systems.

"We're delighted to have Kelly on board as PTR's new CIO. From the get-go, Kelly had our leadership team thinking critically about our technology stack and looking at how to continuously automate our process and build a technology-enabled strategy. Welcome to PTR, Kelly!" says Adriene Horn, President.

"I'm honored to join an amazing Executive Leadership Team at PTR as their Chief Information Officer and am coming onboard eager to lead the charge in shaping the company's digital landscape, enhancing technology capabilities, and fostering innovation that propels the organization forward," says Kelly.

PTR is a customized truck and trailer rental organization, known for its excellent customer service and national presence. Committed to quality, excellence, and providing unique solutions to contractors, PTR has consistently demonstrated its focus on providing solutions to commercial construction and utility professionals.

Premier Truck Rental extends a warm welcome to Kelly Genzlinger and eagerly anticipates the positive influence her leadership and expertise will have on the organization. For more information about PTR, visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

At Premier Truck Rental (PTR), our commitment is to provide the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you to make sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

Media Contact:
Kylie Phillips
Digital Marketing Strategist
Premier Truck Rental (PTR)
Phone: 260-222-9835
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.rentptr.com

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental

Also from this source

PTR's DFW Grand Opening: Making an Impact, Fostering Connections

PTR's DFW Grand Opening: Making an Impact, Fostering Connections

The highly anticipated Grand Opening celebration of Premier Truck Rental (PTR)'s new state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth, Texas, has concluded....
Fueling Purpose, Driven by Partnership: PTR Announces Grand Opening Celebration

Fueling Purpose, Driven by Partnership: PTR Announces Grand Opening Celebration

Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading company in the equipment rental industry, is excited to share the details surrounding the grand opening...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.