Premier Virtual Security Company Issues Security Advisory Following Surge in High-End Residential Burglaries Across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Guard, a provider of proactive remote video monitoring, today issued a security advisory for residents in affluent Los Angeles neighborhoods following a spike in targeted residential burglaries across the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood Hills.

Virtual Guard urges Los Angeles homeowners to move beyond passive recording and consider proactive perimeter-based monitoring. Virtual Guard's live remote monitoring team uses real-time video verification and voice-down intervention to help detect and deter threats before a break-in occurs.

Recent reports have highlighted a series of bold residential burglaries and break-ins in neighborhoods including Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Encino, Toluca Lake, and the Hollywood Hills. Several incidents appear to involve coordinated tactics, including forced entry, rear-access points, second-story entries, and suspects fleeing before police arrive. While overall burglary figures may be down citywide, the recent concentration of high-end residential incidents has left many homeowners questioning whether traditional security systems are enough.

Traditional home security systems often alert homeowners or authorities only after a breach has already occurred, or simply record the event for later review. Virtual Guard's live-monitoring technology combines AI-enhanced cameras, thermal imaging, motion detection, and trained remote guards to identify suspicious activity at the perimeter of a property before an intruder reaches the home.

"What we are seeing in neighborhoods like Studio City and the Hollywood Hills is not just opportunistic theft; it is targeted, strategic intrusion," said Owen Dvir, President of Virtual Guard. "You cannot stop a sophisticated threat with a doorbell camera that only sends a notification while you are asleep or away from home. We can dramatically reduce risk by turning the home into an active defense zone. Our guards can see intruders the moment they enter the perimeter, issue a live voice-down warning, and help initiate a faster, more informed law enforcement response."

Virtual Guard's systems are designed to bridge the gap between passive surveillance and on-site private security by providing real-time human verification, live intervention, and immediate escalation when suspicious activity is detected.

Owen Dvir is available for interviews on residential burglary prevention, the limits of passive camera systems, and how live remote monitoring can help detect and deter intruders before entry occurs.

About Virtual Guard:

Virtual Guard has provided remote video surveillance and live monitoring services since 2007. Specializing in high-end residential and commercial security, the company uses advanced technology and trained security professionals to help prevent crime through proactive, real-time intervention.

Media Contact:

Dror Soref

Marketing & Public Relations Director

[email protected]

310-410-0029

www.virtualguard.com

SOURCE Virtual Guard