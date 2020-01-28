Premiere Digital Strengthens Position in the Media Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere Digital ("PDS"), the Los Angeles-based Media Services, Distribution and Technology Solutions company, announced today the acquisition of CMI Media Management ("CMI"), a leading media provisioning company in the Inflight Entertainment ("IFE") industry. CMI is a preferred service provider to the IFE industry, handling Hollywood content shown in-flight around the world. The addition of CMI allows Premiere Digital to expand its reach to offer comprehensive media services to filmed content owners across all entertainment markets, augmenting PDS's end-to-end media solutions.

Premiere Digital was founded in Los Angeles in 2008 and has evolved into a trusted global media solutions provider with robust technology platforms, smart software tools and focus on customer experience. Its core competencies are centered around content optimization and monetization utilizing a powerful combination of software, media processing technology, data, and workflow to create industry-leading media supply chain and content monetization platforms.

"We are really enthusiastic about the acquisition of CMI's deep expertise in the Inflight Entertainment Industry," said Mark Lazar, CEO of Premiere Digital. "This, in combination with our services, technology and resources, will allow us to have a wider and deeper reach into new markets and offer an even broader spectrum of services to our clients."

"PDS's capabilities, especially in the areas of digital streaming and delivery, will considerably strengthen CMI's position as IFE continues to grow and technological innovation gains pace," added Haitham Wahab of CMI.

"This combination is a great fit for Premiere Digital as well as CMI, both of which have outstanding reputations in the media servicing business," said David Ragins, Managing Director, Clarion Capital Partners, an investor in Premiere Digital.

CMI will remain focused on IFE from its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, under the continued direction and leadership of Haitham Wahab and Ken Wynne. Premiere Digital will continue to consider further strategic acquisition and partnership opportunities, including Inflight Entertainment, that will allow the company to better serve its customers.

About Premiere Digital

Premiere Digital is a media services, distribution and technology solutions company based in Los Angeles, California, and Bangalore, India. Premiere is a leader in cloud-based digital asset delivery and content optimization solutions for clients in the Media & Entertainment industry. They offer services that enable content ingestion, preparation, management, and delivery/distribution of media assets to all digital platforms, including the latest workflows in UHD and HDR for video, audio, image, closed caption or subtitle files. Furthermore, Premiere has "smart" software tools and custom software solutions for use in the digital supply chain distribution space from ordering all the way through to consumer storefronts for tracking of enhanced monetization. Additional information on Premiere can be found at http://premieredigital.net/.

