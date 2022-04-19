Premiere: Jeb Carty's Debut Single "Lifeline"

Fusing catchy melodies and a profound instrumental. Lifeline screams chill modern pop with deep expressive tones and melodies that result in a vibe that many have dubbed as "that chill summer song".

Speaking on the track Jeb explains "it's the kind of song that instantly catches one's attention. I like making songs that everyone can relate with emotionally, if i can't relate to it at an emotional level, then it's back to the drawing board".

With Lifeline captivating audiences in countries all over the world. Jeb is beginning a series of single releases over the next few months in the pop r&b/ pop edm/ and pop hip hop genres alongside producer miyamoto . Expect more emotionally captivating bop's to come from this artist.

Click below to check out the premier of Jeb Carty's music video " Lifeline ": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTycNUvuU-I

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800063/Bloom_Entertainment.jpg

SOURCE Bloom Entertainment