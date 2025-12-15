Premiere Northern Virginia Medspa Introduces Expanded Advanced Aesthetic Offerings in the Heart of Tysons

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maia Medspa, part of Maia Plastic Surgery and led by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Munique Maia, announces the expansion of its advanced aesthetic technology and regenerative offerings. Located in the heart of Tysons Corner, the medspa now provides a comprehensive range of laser, light, and skin rejuvenation services performed by an all-female clinical team. The expansion reflects the growing desire in Northern Virginia for scientifically grounded treatments, natural-looking results, and elevated patient care.

Guided by Dr. Maia, one of the leading female plastic surgeons in the Northern Virginia and DMV region, Maia Medspa curates treatments that combine refined aesthetic judgment with advanced technology. Each service is selected for its ability to enhance skin quality, support regeneration, and deliver elegant, understated outcomes.

The expanded portfolio includes several best-in-class technologies chosen for their proven efficacy.

Halo Hybrid Fractional Laser

The Halo laser rejuvenates both the superficial and deeper layers of the skin in one treatment. Patients seek Halo for improvements in sun damage, fine lines, dullness, and texture irregularities. Halo's dual wavelength approach produces a luminous, long-lasting glow with manageable downtime.

BroadBand Light (BBL)

BBL is one of the most trusted light-based treatments for pigmentation, redness, and sun-related discoloration. It is widely used to address sun spots, vascularity, and uneven skin tone. Patients in Tysons Corner appreciate the clarity and brightness BBL restores to the complexion. When paired with Halo, the two technologies create a comprehensive and individualized rejuvenation plan.

Oxylight Facial and Body Treatments

Maia Medspa is among the few practices in Northern Virginia offering the Oxylight facial, a Paris-developed technology recognized for its use at the Met Gala and the Oscars. The device integrates oxygen therapy, LED light, microcurrent, ultrasound, and lymphatic stimulation to provide immediate radiance with no downtime. The treatment is efficient, comfortable, and ideal for achieving a refined, camera-ready glow.

Oxylight also supports postoperative recovery at Maia Plastic Surgery. The LED therapy mode helps minimize inflammation and promote healing following Dr. Maia's facelift procedures . The lymphatic drainage mode benefits patients recovering from Dr. Maia's tummy tuck and body contouring procedures by aiding circulation and reducing swelling. These restorative applications allow Oxylight to serve as both an aesthetic and therapeutic treatment.

Regenerative Aesthetics: PRP and Exosomes

Maia Medspa also offers platelet-rich plasma and exosome therapy to stimulate cellular regeneration. These treatments enhance collagen production, improve texture, and support healing. When paired with microneedling or resurfacing, PRP and exosomes create visible improvement in scarring, fine lines, tone, and overall skin vitality.

Comprehensive Laser and Skin Technology

The expanded menu includes Clear and Brilliant resurfacing, CoolPeel CO2, VascuLaze for vascular lesions, Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling, microneedling services, scar revision treatments, and hair restoration solutions. This range allows the team to address a broad spectrum of skin and wellness concerns with precision.

About Maia Plastic Surgery:

Maia Plastic Surgery, founded by Dr. Munique Maia, is an award-winning plastic surgery clinic located in Tysons Corner, VA. Dr. Maia is renowned for her stunning, natural-looking results, especially with her deep plane facelift technique, which provides long-lasting results without compromising skin quality. She is also widely respected for her expertise in breast and body procedures, helping patients achieve their desired aesthetic outcomes after pregnancy or weight loss.

"A facelift alone does not address skin quality," says Dr. Maia, "which is why we offer advanced medspa treatments to complement surgical results or support patients who are not yet ready for surgery." Her medspa offerings include lasers, chemical peels, Botox, dermal fillers, and medical-grade skincare treatments, all designed to enhance skin health, rejuvenate appearance, and help patients look and feel their best.

Maia Medspa is recognized for consistent five star patient reviews that highlight refined results, skilled technique, and a warm, attentive team. This commitment to excellence has positioned the medspa as a trusted destination for advanced medical aesthetics in Northern Virginia.

